PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
411mania.com
Suspended AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Not Allowed To Work Independent Events
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an interesting update on suspended wrestlers in AEW, particularly when it comes to taking outside work. Normally, wrestlers in AEW can work outside dates with approval from Tony Khan, as long as they don’t conflict with AEW dates. However, according to the WON, talent on suspension isn’t allowed to work anywhere.
Yardbarker
AEW return update on Jeff Hardy
It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Explains What ‘Insulting’ Thing Happened In WWE That Caused Him To Leave WWE & Eventually Go To AEW
On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed what happened in WWE that led to him making the decision to jump to AEW, noting that Vince McMahon had told him that he and Kevin Owens would headline WrestleMania 33 in 2017, but ended up being the second match on the card, something Jericho said he found insulting. Highlights from his comments are below:
ringsidenews.com
Claudio Catagnoli Stole His Big Swing Move Idea From ‘Dancing With The Stars’
Cesaro, now Claudio Catagnoli, is the current ROH World Champion. While his publicity knows no bounds, what’s even more famous is his Big Swing. The move is loved by fans and wrestlers alike. It turns out that he drew inspiration from an interesting source. The question arises of how...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Dynamite Sees Big Viewership Boost This Week
AEW brought another episode of Dynamite as they set the stage for next week’s Grand Slam event. How did the viewership turn out?. Spoiler TV reports that the September 14th edition of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average of 1.18 million viewers, with a .39 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho On How Vince McMahon Reacted When He Told Him He Signed With AEW
On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed Vince McMahon’s reaction to him signing with AEW, as well as how AEW considered a TV deal with Showtime during its early days. Highlights from his comments are below. On Vince McMahon’s reaction to him signing with AEW:...
wrestlinginc.com
Sammy Guevara Post Has Fans Buzzing About Possible AEW Exit
Speculation is now running wild that AEW could be losing another top name. Sammy Guevara posted a somewhat cryptic message on Instagram earlier today using a quote by screenwriter Eric Roth, that is often erroneously attributed to F. Scott Fitzgerald. Guevara said "We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It's been a hell of a ride. Where we go next, we go in faith."
Yardbarker
WWE & Bray Wyatt have talked about return, Triple H has more surprises planned
WWE and Bray Wyatt have had discussions regarding his potential return to the company. Our own Dave Meltzer addressed recent talks that have occurred between the two sides in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At...
ringsidenews.com
Velveteen Dream Was Deemed A ‘Public Relations Nightmare’ Prior To WWE Release
Velveteen Dream had a solid run in NXT, where he became one of their top stars thanks to his impressive character work and in-ring skills. However, he was also a subject of controversy because of all the allegations made against him. Patrick Clark had a lot of stories about his...
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow On AEW's Need For 'Day One Vibe'
All Elite Wrestling has experienced a heavy degree of turmoil over the past few weeks, from a backstage brawl at AEW All Out involving CM Punk and The Elite to several high-profile talent meetings, at least one of which potentially led to heated moments. However, in the wake of all the news and suspensions, AEW banked their highest rating of the year during their most recent 'AEW Dynamite," as the remaining locker room attempts to step it up while Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, are absent from the show.
wrestlinginc.com
What Promoters Have Reportedly Been Told When Trying To Book Suspended AEW Stars
The AEW talent who found themselves suspended over the now-notorious CM Punk-fueled backstage brawl at AEW All Out will reportedly not be able to take gigs in other leagues. According to a report in Dan Metzler's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestlers are unable to work elsewhere due to their employment status within AEW — not only are they stars in the ring, but some of them also hold executive vice president positions within Tony Khan's company.
wrestlinginc.com
Anthony Henry Gives Insight Into How CM Punk Has Treated Him At AEW
A little over a year ago, Anthony Henry made his AEW debut on "Dark" against Eddie Kingston and since then has made some notable appearances on a couple of episodes of "Dynamite" in matches against the likes of Hook and Luchasaurus. Henry also competed with tag team partner JD Drake as The Workhorsemen against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. He also made an appearance on ROH's Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour in a losing effort against Colt Cabana. This is all in addition to numerous appearances on "Dark" against Orange Cassidy and Konosuke Takeshita, among others.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Muses About Cody Rhodes' AEW Influence And Exit
Former EVP Cody Rhodes left AEW earlier this year, last wrestling for the company on the January 26 edition of "AEW: Dynamite," during which he lost a TNT Championship Unification Ladder match to Sammy Guevara. Rhodes won the TNT Championship three times while a part of AEW, with that being the only title he was able to win during his almost-three years with the company. Since Rhodes left AEW, different controversies have arisen within the organization, with the biggest one coming following the All Out media scrum that involved about 10 people in a backstage altercation, including EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Former WCW Executive Producer and frequent AEW critic Eric Bischoff suggests it might not be a coincidence.
Yardbarker
Castagnoli vs. Jericho ROH title match added to AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
A Ring of Honor World Championship match has been added to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Grand Slam lineup. In a match set up with a promo battle on this week's Rampage, Claudio Castagnoli will defend the ROH World title against Chris Jericho at Dynamite Grand Slam. As Castagnoli was delivering a...
411mania.com
Note on Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson Match on AEW Dynamite
– According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Chris Jericho was the one who came up with Bryan Danielson getting his ankle hurt and worked over during their AEW World Championship Tournament match last Wednesday on Dynamite. Meltzer stated that Chris Jericho got the idea for the...
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Shares His Opinion On AEW Events And Tony Khan’s Complaints
With AEW at the center of interest after the outbursts both in front of and off-camera over the Labor Day weekend, Kevin Nash took the opportunity to weigh in on the events on his Kliq This podcast (via Wrestling Inc). AEW president Tony Khan was not shy about his frustrations at possibly being upstaged by WWE’s Clash at the Castle and NXT Worlds Collide happening so close to All Out’s PPV, but Nash disagreed with that perspective.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Reason He Believes Pro Wrestling Is Hot Right Now
Are we on the precipice of a pro wrestling "boom" period? Tony Khan believes this to be the case. The AEW CEO took to Twitter to propose the question to fans and state a reason as to why we might see wrestling enter another era where "the one true sport" is mainstream once more.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Video Game Tattoo Lawsuit Set For Trial
The use of tattoos in a video game for characters is usually no big deal. However, one tattoo artist is not taking the whole issue lightly. Tattoo artist Catherine Alexander brought a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc. The case is going to trial on Monday, September 26 before The U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois. A final pre-trial hearing will take place Monday, September 19th.
LAW・
