Former EVP Cody Rhodes left AEW earlier this year, last wrestling for the company on the January 26 edition of "AEW: Dynamite," during which he lost a TNT Championship Unification Ladder match to Sammy Guevara. Rhodes won the TNT Championship three times while a part of AEW, with that being the only title he was able to win during his almost-three years with the company. Since Rhodes left AEW, different controversies have arisen within the organization, with the biggest one coming following the All Out media scrum that involved about 10 people in a backstage altercation, including EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Former WCW Executive Producer and frequent AEW critic Eric Bischoff suggests it might not be a coincidence.

