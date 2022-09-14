Calling All MasterChef Fans: We’ve Got the Complete List of Gordon Ramsey’s Restaurants So You Can Check Them off Your List!

In the cutthroat culinary world, it can be difficult even for the most talented chefs to rise to the top. Of all the chefs who have tried to make a name for themselves in the food world, only a handful have truly become household names. Therefore, it's unsurprising that there is a fair share of rivalries between famous foodies. From spats between British chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay to the time when Alton Brown and Adam Richman battled it out on Twitter, there have been some pretty epic celebrity chef feuds over the years.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO