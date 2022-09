On September 14, I was headed home from work on my electric bike when I had my worst experience yet cycling in Denver. Commuting from the Westword office at 1280 Lincoln Street to my apartment in Uptown, I was traveling north on Pennsylvania Street between 16th and 17th avenues around 5:20 p.m. when a driver behind me revved his car's engine and zoomed past, coming very close to me.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO