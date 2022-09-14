Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Golf Courses In The WoodlandsCosmo K.The Woodlands, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames Patrick
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston RocketsAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Related
houstoniamag.com
8 Ways to Have Fun in Houston For Free (No, Really—Totally Free)
As a kid, you couldn’t wait to get older and have the freedom to do whatever you wanted. But there’s a high chance we didn’t fully understand the sentiment of being an adult—especially as it pertains to finances. As soon as the money is deposited bills have to be paid, groceries bought, gas tank filled and in some instances, there’s no surplus leftover that allows for some much-needed adventures. But who’s to say that you have to spend money in order to do so?
houstoniamag.com
7 Fall Day Trips Far Enough From Houston to Feel Like an Escape
Grab your flannels, jeans, and camera for the ultimate family fall fun in and around Houston. EVERYONE KNOWS TEXAS HAS TWO SEASONS: hot and 50 degrees. If you want to experience autumn, you’ve almost always had to head up past the Red River to catch the full glory of Hallmark movie-esque sweater weather and changing colors.
houstoniamag.com
These 14 Restaurants Will Crush Your Late-Night Cravings
A restaurant must be open past midnight to make our list of truly late-night spots. Finding a good meal after midnight is sometimes challenging, especially during the week. But fast food isn't the only option. Whatever you’re hungry for, you can find it here in Houston. Tacos, pizza, a dozen oysters (yes), take your pick. We’ve rounded up some of Houston’s best late-night restaurants.
houstoniamag.com
Property Dreams: A Historic French Manor with Local Pedigree
A historic home in the Museum District’s Shadow Lawn neighborhood brims with traditional trappings and understated elegance. The Shadow Lawn neighborhood is a veritable “Who’s Who?” of historic Houston architects – fascinating when considering that the neighborhood only consists of fifteen homes in total. In the early 1920s, fancy subdivisions like it were popping up all over the growing city, so-called “private enclaves” built for well-to-do families of the time. These communities would often have a swath of homes primarily designed by one or two esteemed architects of the day. But for some reason, Shadow Lawn has ten. (Two are more modern, but still.)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hellowoodlands.com
Pet of the Month: Charlie
Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
Where to find footage of old ('60s-'70s) Houston
I'm working on a project where I need to find fair-use footage of "old" Houston. Mainly 1970's footage of skyline views, people walking on the street, news coverage, etc. I started digging around in various library websites and of course Youtube, but I'm a little stuck! Any recommendations would be appreciated.
cw39.com
Galveston Island Humane Society urges adoption and fostering to stave off euthanization
GALVESTON, Texas (CW39) The last thing the animal lovers at the Galveston Island Humane Society want to do is end a dog’s or a cat’s life. But their shelter is so full right now, and the influx of more stray pets so great, it’s becoming a very real possibility.
'Mum Queen': Texas mom turns elaborate homecoming mums into big money-makers
SPRING, Texas — It’s football season and here in Texas that means it’s mum season too. The treasured Texas tradition dates back to the 1930s. Through the years, the mums just keep getting bigger, flashier and more expensive. One woman in Spring has been making the homecoming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Houston’s Newest Adults-Only Mini-Golf Spot Serves Fantastic Pizza and Cocktails
A new interactive mini-golf venue in Houston is turning putt-putt into a party. Puttery Houston opened Friday, September 16, at 1818 Washington Avenue in Sawyer Yards, and is a new take on a night out with three nine-hole courses, pizza for every taste, and well-mixed cocktails — no watery drinks here.
bluebonnetnews.com
Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac
In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
365thingsinhouston.com
Step into Houston’s 2022 Fall Festival season
Circle these dates for 45+ of this season’s upcoming fall festivals featuring live music, food, cultural celebrations and more at places across Greater Houston from Saturday, September 17 to Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, 2022. With cooler weather comes a bustling festival season through Houston, every month bringing a new...
fox26houston.com
Stranded turtle found on Quintana Beach, safely relocated
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - A stranded turtle has been relocated after being found on Quintana Beach recently. According to officials with Quintana Beach County park, they received a call on Thursday morning about the turtle. Park staff contacted turtle rescue and stayed with the animal until help could arrive. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstoniamag.com
8 Fall Items That Will Freshen Up Even the Dreariest Closet
Rock the academic year with these back-to-school styles. The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re entering your last year of middle school,...
365thingsinhouston.com
Fill your morning with outstanding Mexican breakfasts in Greater Houston
Pull up for a plate of chilaquiles, migas, huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos and more at our picks for Mexican breakfast across Greater Houston. Thank goodness delicious Mexican food isn’t just limited to margs and queso for happy hour and dinner. Breakfast and brunch, whether it’s your weekend kickstarter or your hangover cure, are two meals we can’t get enough of. Luckily in Houston, there’s no shortage of tasty offerings.
houstoniamag.com
The Ultimate Guide to Free Museums in Houston
Who doesn’t love free stuff? The city’s art, history, science institutions, and more await. Museums have long been regarded for their ability to educate and inspire the public. But they aren’t always the most accessible or inviting to those with non-conventional backgrounds or incomes. Designated days for free admission were created in the mid-twentieth century to allow greater public access.
Click2Houston.com
Take a tour: inside a doctor’s waiting room that’s like a hotel lobby
One Medical is a modern hybrid virtual and in-office primary care practice that now has five Houston locations at Upper Kirby, Shadow Creek Ranch, BLVD Place, Sugarland Town Square and The Woodlands. A sixth office will open at Houston Heights later this year. For just $199/year, a One Medical membership...
papercitymag.com
Yellowstone Stars Swoop Into Houston For a $1.1 Million Night For PetSet — and Even John McEnroe Provides an Assist
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (aka Rip Wheeler) at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) Although the Bourbon & Bonfire event in the Post Oak Hotel parking lot didn’t take place (fire department regs) as the hoped-for after-party of Houston PetSet’s Fierce & Fabulous Soirée, the evening was a flaming success with $1.1 million raised amid the genial appearance of Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza In Pearland
Hot pizza laden with delicious toppings is always a great choice, and Pearland restaurants have excellent pies to satisfy diners seeking both traditional and more contemporary combinations. Inventive toppings include Fritos, caramelized pears and boudin crumbles, while worthy standbys such as sausage, pepperoni, veggies and plenty of cheeses are easily found. Many locations also serve pizza’s cousins: calzones and strombolis. Read on to explore must-visit pizza parlors, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau dining website for more recommendations.
Click2Houston.com
Adoption fees waived, pets delivered to your door: Fort Bend County goes above and beyond to connect pets with loving families
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George joined Fort Bend County Animal Services on Thursday for the start of its Doggy Dash, Kitty Kab, and Curbside Pickup programs aimed at finding homes for as many adoption-ready dogs and cats as possible due to the shelter’s overcrowded conditions.
Comments / 0