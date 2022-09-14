Read full article on original website
WHSV
Delegate Sally Hudson on Virginia tax rebates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the next few weeks, taxpayers in Virginia could soon be seeing some extra cash in the form of a tax rebate. “A tax rebate is an opportunity for the state to send a check back to you for some of the taxes that you paid, that we didn’t spend on state investments,” Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said.
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia
FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
WHSV
Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a bill that places a near total ban on abortion in the state. He made the announcement this morning during a press conference. The state legislature passed the bill earlier this week. The legislation bans abortion except for cases where...
It’s acorn season, Virginia Department of Forestry plants the next generation of trees
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Forestry needs help planting Virginia’s next generation of trees. This “acorn season” — until Oct. 14 — the department is collecting acorns from people across the state of Virginia. Acorns may be small, but Joshua McLaughlin with the Virginia Department of Forestry said they play […]
Why are flags at half staff today in Virginia?
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is intended to raise awareness of American soldiers who are prisoners of war or are missing in action. According to the office of the governor, nearly 81,600 American soldiers are currently missing.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power fuel rate increase coming for Virginia customers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - A rise in the cost of coal, natural gas and purchased power over the past year will increase the rate Virginia customers pay for electricity starting November 1. Appalachian Power (AP), a utility subsidiary of American Electric Power, reports it outlined the effect of...
theriver953.com
Update and Warning on the Virginia tax rebate
The Virginia General Assembly passed a law giving taxpayers without outstanding dept to state agencies a tax rebate. Be aware scammers have already become aware of the tax rebates and are phishing for information. Some Virginia taxpayers have already received text that look authentic from the Department of Taxation with...
Inside Nova
Countries Virginia exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Virginia exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Augusta Free Press
Safest states for drivers: Virginia ranks #10 nationally, and best in the South
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. New data shows that drivers and pedestrians in Virginia have less to worry when it comes to road safety. According to the Safest States in America – a study that identifies which states are the safest in...
WSLS
Here’s how to check if you qualify for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate
RICHMOND, Va. – Some Virginia taxpayers may see a one-time tax rebate hit their bank accounts soon. On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that about 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will be getting tax rebates this fall. Beginning Monday (Sept. 19), you can check if you qualify for the tax...
Kaiser Permanente Opens Its Largest Facility on the East Coast with New Caton Hill Medical Center
Access to high-quality, integrated health care is about to improve in Northern Virginia with the opening of Kaiser Permanente’s new Caton Hill Medical Center in Woodbridge on Monday, Sept. 19. The new 245,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the health system’s largest on the East Coast, expanding access to award-winning health care in Northern Virginia, where Kaiser Permanente, the region’s largest, integrated nonprofit health system, supports the health of more than 300,000 members.
WSLS
AEP electric bills to increase for Virginia customers starting Nov. 1
ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power says Virginia customers can expect their monthly electric bills to increase by about $20 starting Nov. 1. This is due to the rising cost of coal, natural gas and purchase power within the last year following periods of inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through September
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through September, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
Kingsport Times-News
Historic battlefield preservation efforts in Virginia continue
Only a couple of months ago, I told you about Virginia getting a new battlefield park when the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) donated 1,700 acres to the commonwealth for a new unit of the state park system. Culpeper Battlefields State Park is slated to open on July 1, 2024.
supertalk929.com
Virginia SNAP recipients to receive emergency funding in September
Virginia SNAP recipients will again see emergency benefits in September, according to the Department of Social Services. These emergency allotments raise SNAP households’ monthly benefits to the maximum allowable amount. Benefits will be loaded onto participants’ EBT cards automatically on Friday, Sept. 16th. Those with questions can contact their...
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity through food to Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — It may sound a little corny, but they say inspiration can come in many forms, for one Franklin County native, Julia Rigney, it’s the comfort of home that’s bringing her success. There’s an old saying when one door closes, another will open.
WSLS
Bills or meals: High grocery costs continue to impact families in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Whether it’s dinner for one or you’re feeding a family of six, the cost of groceries is hitting families hard, forcing them to make changes. “I do find myself cutting things out that I might throw in my cart haphazardly,” said Van Daniel, a Roanoke resident.
fox5dc.com
Virginians to receive one-time tax rebate worth up to $250 per person
ARLINGTON, Va. - Virginia taxpayers may soon have some extra money in the bank. It’s because earlier this year, lawmakers passed a law giving taxpayers a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers. In Richmond Tuesday, Virginia Tax Commissioner Craig...
