Lair White House offers look back on Kansas State Fair entertainment
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.
Gov. encourages Kansans to visit State Fair before it ends
HUTCHINSON – Governor Laura Kelly encourages Kansans to make the trip to Hutchinson to enjoy the last few days of the 2022 Kansas State Fair. “Generations of Kansans have made lifelong memories at the fair, celebrating what we all love about our great state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank everyone who works to make this event a reality year in and year out. You make the Sunflower State proud.”
