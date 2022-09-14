ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Meet the candidate: Tally Casey (D) for South Carolina Lt. Gov.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Greenville native Lt. Col. Tally Parham Casey is the first female fighter pilot in South Carolina. In operations supporting the first Persian Gulf War, her job was to patrol the “No-Fly Zone” and allow herself to be targeted by anti-aircraft installations. Once her plane was detected, she then tried to destroy the radars before taking evasive action to avoid incoming anti-aircraft fire, clearing the path for the bombers that would follow.
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change

Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been nearly 80 earthquakes recorded in the Midlands since December, but experts explain why they don’t expect these earthquakes to cause any damage. “This swarm of earthquakes has really kind of outlived its welcome,” said University of South Carolina seismologist Dr. Scott...
Peach season coming to an end in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A favorite season for many in South Carolina is quickly coming to an end. At Fishers Orchard, people are stocking up on fresh peaches before the season wraps up. “Try to get the last ones before they stop selling them, trying to get it in...
South Carolina nuclear fuel plant can keep running for 40 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal officials have granted a South Carolina factory which is just one of three in the country making fuel for nuclear plants a license to keep operating for 40 years. Environmental groups had fought the new license for Westinghouse Nuclear in Columbia or at least asked...
Scholars to reconstruct South Carolina’s “Black Archive”

Next summer, faculty from Clemson University and Furman University will lead an effort to reconstruct Black history in South Carolina with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). Clemson English professors Susanna Ashton and Rhondda Thomas will join Furman faculty members Gregg Hecimovich and Kaniqua Robinson to lead...
A new factory in South Carolina will make up to 10,000 EV chargers a year

Global EV charging infrastructure company ABB E-mobility today announced that it will spend $4 million to open an EV charger factory in Columbia, South Carolina. The new South Carolina facility will be capable of producing up to 10,000 EV chargers per year. The chargers, which will range from 20 kW to 180 kW in power, are intended for public use, school buses, and fleets.
How to qualify for discounted phone service in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The ability to stay connected has never been more important, but access to internet and phone service still remains out of reach for thousands of South Carolinians. According to the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff, more than 180,000 households in South Carolina did not have access to reliable high-speed broadband internet […]
Five South Carolina Schools Receive National Blue Ribbon School Honors

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized five South Carolina schools nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The recognition is based on schools’ overall academic performance. “We are extremely proud of these five South Carolina schools that have been honored...
SCDOR: Tax tips for South Carolina seniors and retirees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the U.S. Census, nearly 19% of South Carolina residents are over the age of 65, and state officials want them to know of a few financial perks that accompany retirement. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering tax tips that can help older South Carolinians keep more money in […]
Regional colleges graded in US News’ latest rankings

Clemson University was named the top national public university in South Carolina, beating out University of South Carolina and Furman University, which were Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in US News & World Report’s annual college rankings. Among public universities, Clemson was No. 31 out of 227 universities nationwide....
Entire SC county GOP leadership team quits over state party’s ‘efforts to silence the true America First patriots’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The entire Horry County GOP leadership team has resigned, according to a statement obtained by News13. Vice Chairman Jeremy Halpin had already re-signed, but Chairman Roger Slagle, State EC Tracy Diaz, Secretary Barbara Treacy and Temporary Treasurer Angela King also resigned on Monday, according to the statement.
