Meet the candidate: Tally Casey (D) for South Carolina Lt. Gov.
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Greenville native Lt. Col. Tally Parham Casey is the first female fighter pilot in South Carolina. In operations supporting the first Persian Gulf War, her job was to patrol the “No-Fly Zone” and allow herself to be targeted by anti-aircraft installations. Once her plane was detected, she then tried to destroy the radars before taking evasive action to avoid incoming anti-aircraft fire, clearing the path for the bombers that would follow.
South Carolina has the 8th Highest Job Resignation Rate in the U.S. – WalletHub Study
WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates and South Carolina ranked as having the 8th highest in the country. WalletHub ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment. Below, you can see highlights from the report.
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change
Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been nearly 80 earthquakes recorded in the Midlands since December, but experts explain why they don’t expect these earthquakes to cause any damage. “This swarm of earthquakes has really kind of outlived its welcome,” said University of South Carolina seismologist Dr. Scott...
Peach season coming to an end in South Carolina
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A favorite season for many in South Carolina is quickly coming to an end. At Fishers Orchard, people are stocking up on fresh peaches before the season wraps up. “Try to get the last ones before they stop selling them, trying to get it in...
South Carolina nuclear fuel plant can keep running for 40 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal officials have granted a South Carolina factory which is just one of three in the country making fuel for nuclear plants a license to keep operating for 40 years. Environmental groups had fought the new license for Westinghouse Nuclear in Columbia or at least asked...
This Is The Most Remote Place In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most remote locations in each state, from desert locales to mountainous expanses.
Scholars to reconstruct South Carolina’s “Black Archive”
Next summer, faculty from Clemson University and Furman University will lead an effort to reconstruct Black history in South Carolina with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). Clemson English professors Susanna Ashton and Rhondda Thomas will join Furman faculty members Gregg Hecimovich and Kaniqua Robinson to lead...
A new factory in South Carolina will make up to 10,000 EV chargers a year
Global EV charging infrastructure company ABB E-mobility today announced that it will spend $4 million to open an EV charger factory in Columbia, South Carolina. The new South Carolina facility will be capable of producing up to 10,000 EV chargers per year. The chargers, which will range from 20 kW to 180 kW in power, are intended for public use, school buses, and fleets.
Drivers in South Carolina put their lives at risk. S.C has among America’s worst traffic fatality rates.
Despite a 12 cents per gallon gas tax, drivers in South Carolina are most likely to put their lives and the lives of others at risk, as the state has one of the worst traffic fatality rates in the country. The South Carolina General Assembly in 2017 approved a 12...
Want to grow your own luffa? It's possible in South Carolina
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Did you know luffa, that scrubber you use in the shower, is a vegetable?. Turns out you can grow it here in South Carolina, and you can even eat it when it's 4 - 6 inches long. A Lexington woman Lisa Huntley, originally from the Pacific...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
How to qualify for discounted phone service in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The ability to stay connected has never been more important, but access to internet and phone service still remains out of reach for thousands of South Carolinians. According to the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff, more than 180,000 households in South Carolina did not have access to reliable high-speed broadband internet […]
Waites Island: Hidden gem along Grand Strand is great resource for Carolina coast
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hidden among the hustle and bustle of high-rise hotels along the Grand Strand sits an undeveloped, practically untouched island. It's nestled in the northeast corner of South Carolina. Chances are, even if you've heard of Waited Island, you've never been there. Here, the sand...
Five South Carolina Schools Receive National Blue Ribbon School Honors
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized five South Carolina schools nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The recognition is based on schools’ overall academic performance. “We are extremely proud of these five South Carolina schools that have been honored...
Disease deadly to rabbits found in South Carolina for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson Extension is warning the public of a disease in rabbits that's been spotted in South Carolina for the first time - and could be deadly to the creatures. The organization said that rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type-2 (RHDV2) has been encountered in Greenville County following...
SCDOR: Tax tips for South Carolina seniors and retirees
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the U.S. Census, nearly 19% of South Carolina residents are over the age of 65, and state officials want them to know of a few financial perks that accompany retirement. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering tax tips that can help older South Carolinians keep more money in […]
Regional colleges graded in US News’ latest rankings
Clemson University was named the top national public university in South Carolina, beating out University of South Carolina and Furman University, which were Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in US News & World Report’s annual college rankings. Among public universities, Clemson was No. 31 out of 227 universities nationwide....
Entire SC county GOP leadership team quits over state party’s ‘efforts to silence the true America First patriots’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The entire Horry County GOP leadership team has resigned, according to a statement obtained by News13. Vice Chairman Jeremy Halpin had already re-signed, but Chairman Roger Slagle, State EC Tracy Diaz, Secretary Barbara Treacy and Temporary Treasurer Angela King also resigned on Monday, according to the statement.
