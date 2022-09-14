ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)

The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Community Policy