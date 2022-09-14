Read full article on original website
3 recipes from Suzy Karadsheh's 'The Mediterranean Dish' to make this week
Suzy Karadsheh shares recipes for chicken shawarma bowls and baklava from debut cookbook, “The Mediterranean Dish: 120 Bold and Healthy Recipes You'll Make on Repeat.”
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage: Recipes Worth Cooking
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage is a delicious and super easy side dish to make with only a few ingredients. It is flavorful and ready in less than 30 minutes. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it...
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
Pati Jinich shares 3 guacamole recipes you can try at home
Chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich shares three recipes for National Guacamole Day.
ABC News
'Simple Pasta' recipes for white bolognese, potato gnocchi with luxurious pomodoro
There's something magical about sinking the prongs of a fork into a perfect plate or bowl of fresh, glossy pasta. That's why Odette Williams, an Australian cook and author, wrote "Simple Pasta" -- to share her original recipes and tips that give home cooks an entry point into the art of pasta making.
