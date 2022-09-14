Calling All MasterChef Fans: We’ve Got the Complete List of Gordon Ramsey’s Restaurants So You Can Check Them off Your List!

Yes, you could make these things at home, but it would take all day and 17 different bowls. The new Bubala in Soho has a menu so deliciously worded and branding so smoothly positioned that my lunch guest was for some time quite unaware she was in a meat-free restaurant. She loves modern Middle Eastern food, and was well into the idea of fancy hummus, braised hispi cabbage and charred oyster mushrooms on skewers. It was only after the third time she attempted to add “perhaps a chicken dish” to our order that the penny finally dropped. “There is no chicken,” I revealed. Sometimes, when springing vegetarian food on friends, my tactic is subterfuge: softly, softly I shall lure you into my world of silken tofu and seitan-worship. Lunch doesn’t always need to have once had a face to be fabulous.

