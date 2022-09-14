ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canelo Alvarez on arch rival Gennadiy Golovkin: 'I’m gonna end his career'

By Michael Rosenthal
 3 days ago
Ed Mulholland / Matchroom Boxing

Canelo Alvarez is still irked over his unanimous decision loss to light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol in May, his first setback since 2013.

The Mexican star wants to put the disappointment behind him by getting back to what he has does best over the past 17 years, winning fights. And he wants to do it in emphatic fashion when he faces Gennadiy Golovkin a third time on Saturday in Las Vegas.

He and Triple-G fought to a draw in 2017 and Alvarez won a majority decision the following year.

“From the first round I’m gonna go for the knockout,” Alvarez told The Associated Press. “I know I’m going to risk a lot. I have to. I aim at greatness.”

The loss to Bivol was damaging, as Alvarez fell from the No. 1 position on most pound-for-pound lists (No. 2 on Boxing Junkie’s). He took pride in the perception that he was the best in the world.

Now he’s more like most other elite fighters, exceptionally talented but beatable.

The new reality has stoked a fire under him. He’s as motivated for the fight on Saturday as he has been for any fight, which might not bode well for his arch rival.

“I have to move forward,” he said. “I’m more dangerous right now, I’m more angry. And I will use it my favor.”

The fact the fight following his setback is against Golovkin is sort of a bonus for him.

Alvarez would want to make a strong statement regardless of opponent. However, he doesn’t like Triple-G, who called him a drug cheat after he tested positive for a banned substance between their fights and has made other remarks that got under Alvarez’s skin.

That makes him particularly determined to finish off Golovkin once and for all.

Said Alvarez: “I’m gonna end his career.”

Sportico

Canelo Alvarez Becomes Excel Sports Management’s First Boxing Client

Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez, one of the world’s highest paid athletes, has signed with Excel Sports Management. The 32-year-old, who fights this weekend in Las Vegas against longtime rival Gennady Golovkin, is the agency’s first boxing client, joining a roster that includes Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Derek Jeter. Excel will manage the undisputed super middleweight champion in endeavors outside of fight contracts. That includes sponsorships, of course, but could also mean licensing opportunities, memorabilia, media, events and new IP built around the boxer, said Excel vice president Michael Fonseca, who will represent Alvarez. As an example, he referenced The Match,...
mmanews.com

Canelo Alvarez To Appear In Creed III Film

From real life boxer to one on the silver screen, Canelo Álvarez is stepping a little out of his comfort zone and making his cinematic debut. Widely considered one of the greatest boxers of the modern generation, Canelo is currently gearing up to face GGG, Gennady Golovkin, in a third fight that will look to end their rivalry once and for all. However, he comes to this fight in an interesting position, as he is coming off of what was just the second loss of his over 60-fight career, a unanimous decision defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May.
Boxing Scene

Canelo: I Feel I'm Still The Best Pound-For-Pound; Nobody Takes Risks Like Me

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez has accepted defeat four months after arguing that he did enough to beat Dmitry Bivol in their light heavyweight title fight. The confident four-division champion still believes, though, that he is the best boxer, pound-for-pound, in the sport. Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) occupied the top spot on most credible pound-for-pound lists before Bivol beat him in their 12-rounder May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
Boxing Scene

Fielding Reflects on Fight With Canelo, Picks To Decision Golovkin

Rocky Fielding says fighting Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is as mentally punishing as it is physically. Liverpool’s Fielding put his WBA "regular" super middleweight title on the line against the Mexican in December 2018 in New York, but Canelo was in destructive mood at Madison Square Garden that night and stopped Rocky inside three rounds.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

