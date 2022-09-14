Read full article on original website
Loran E. Sims — PENDING
Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
John Benton Ridenour
John Benton Ridenour, 60, Silver Lake, died Sept. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born May 30, 1962. He married Shelley Ridenour; she survives in Silver Lake. He is also survived by his stepson, Travis (Amber) Powell, Monticello, Ky.; and brother, Steve (Angie) Ridenour, Silver...
David Lee Lawrence
David Lee Lawrence, 74, Columbia City, died at 9:11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on Dec. 16, 1947. Surviving are his children, Heidi J. (Tracie) Lawrence-Yarian, Farmington Hills, Mich, Tara N. (Jim) Wagoner, Zionsville, and Trent D. (Meg) Lawrence, University Place, Wash; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Linda Sutton and Joyce Long both of Columbia City.
Patricia Anne Miller
Patricia A. Miller, 88, Wabash, died at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. She was born July 19, 1934. She married Harold L. Miller on Aug. 29, 1952; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Kenneth W. (Ann) Miller, Wabash, Mary C....
Ronald ‘Ron’ Bellman
Ronald “Ron” Bellman, 73, Bourbon, died at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Mishawaka Center for Hospice Care. Bellman was born on Sept. 27, 1948. He married Karen Fink on Oct. 29, 1972. She survives. Additional survivors include: two sons, Jason Bellman, Bourbon, and Travis (Nichole) Bellman,...
Doris Gose — PENDING
Doris Gose, formerly of Syracuse, died Sept. 14, 2022, in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Eastlund Funeral Home.
Lucille Martha Bowerman
Lucille Martha Bowerman, 96, Warsaw, died at 7:03 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living Facility, Warsaw. She was born April 8, 1926, in Riverdale, Ill., one of six children born to Dorothea (Lotz) Wilkens and Martin Christopher Wilkens. On May 29, 1943, she married the love of her life, Lloyd D. Bowerman. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage before Lloyd passed away Jan. 20, 2009.
Tasha Marie Bruce
Tasha Marie Bruce, 29, Kimmell, died at 3:47 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her residence. Tasha was born on Sept. 22, 1992. She is survived by her son, Johny Roberts Wiles; mother, Tanya (Darrel) Sexton, Nappanee; father, Harold Bruce, Wolcottville; brother, Dakota (Larisa) Bruce, LaGrange; two sisters: Katelinn “Piggy” Bruce and Megan Bruce, both of Wolcotville; maternal grandparents: Rick Tackitt, North Webster, Dan (Angie) Schmucker, New Paris.
Lola Joy Zumbrun
Lola Joy Zumbrun, 91, rural Larwill, died peacefully at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in the company of family at her home in Larwill. Born May 15, 1931, in Whitley County, she was a daughter of the late Wallace and Laura (Piper) Western. Growing up in the Larwill area, she graduated from Larwill High School in 1949.
History And Escape Room At North Webster Public Library
NORTH WEBSTER — Many know for whom Kosciusko County was named, but few are familiar with the potential controversy behind this choice. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, the public is invited to join Faye Myers of the Kosciusko County Historical Society as she presents a brief history of Kosciusko County.
Tommy D. Burkett Jr. — UPDATED
Tommy Burkett Jr., 57, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. He was born Aug. 6, 1965. On Oct. 20, 2009, Tommy married Noeurn Ruot; she survives. Tommy is also survived by his daughter, Sreynin Ruot; one grandson; brothers, Glenn (Donna) Burkett and David Burkett; and sister, Sondra (Bobby) Warner. Titus...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accident:. 12:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, SR 13, north of West Crystal Flash Road, North Webster. Drivers: Patricia A. Kuhn, 77, East CR 400N, Leesburg; and Tabitha J. Morris, 28, East County Line Road, Syracuse. Kuhn’s vehicle hit the driver’s side door of the Morris vehicle when Kuhn changed lanes in front of Morris. Damage up to $5,000.
Loran Edward Sims — UPDATED
Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 24, 1937, at the Dr. Carneal Hospital in Winamac, weighing in at 8 pounds 8 ounces to Frances Mildred (Leap) Sims and Jesse Edward Sims. Loran was great about sharing childhood stories, and writing down his thoughts, he penned… “Since birthrate was low during what is now called the Great Depression, I was probably not a “planned” baby, but I was certainly welcomed! Being the first child of my parents and first grandchild of the Leaps”.
Inés Silvestre Garrido — UPDATED
Inés Silvestre Garrido, 54, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born March 18, 1968, in Teloloapan, Mexico, she was the daughter of Feliciano Garrido Beltran and Cleotilde Sandoval Antunez. Inés worked as a material handler at R.R. Donnelley for 14 years. She was a devoted Catholic and a humble servant to the Lord. She also was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Anthony Steven Milton
Anthony Steven Milton, 25, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Warsaw. Anthony was born to Robert and Wendy (Cummins) Milton on Feb. 26, 1997, in Plymouth. He grew up in Etna Green, but resided in Warsaw for the last several years. He loved music, mostly alternative rock, skateboards, being outdoors and unicorns because they are “magical just like me.” He loved kids, had a huge heart, was very caring and was always smiling.
Jack D. Sanders Jr.
Jack D. Sanders Jr., 61, South Bend, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home in South Bend. He was born Oct. 6, 1960. He is survived by his brothers, Joseph Sanders, Highland and Jerry Sanders, Warsaw. Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Randall A. Chaplin — UPDATED
Randall A. Chaplin, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Randy was born Nov. 27, 1946. Randy married Kathy Chaplin; she survives in Warsaw. Randy is also survived by his daughter, Beth Ann Jungels, Warsaw; and son, Dean Allen Chaplin, Warsaw; stepson, Christopher Andrew Gallion, Orlando, Fla.; three grandchildren; and his brother, Thomas Chaplin, Mishawaka.
Keeney, Gunkel, Darr, Wiggins Honored By County Firemen
WARSAW — Shade Keeney, Harold Gunkel, Dennis Darr and Ernie Wiggins received special honors at the annual Kosciusko County Fire Association Fish Fry and Awards Night Thursday, Sept. 15. Keeney was presented the Fireman of the Year Award. Gunkel received the service award and Darr and Wiggins were recipients...
Janet Marlene White
Janet Marlene White, 87, Rochester, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. On Oct. 27, 1934, Janet Marlene Keesey was born Oct. 27, 1935. She married William A. Anderson on Dec. 5, 1953; he died on April 28, 1984. On Feb. 17, 1989, he married Tom White. He died on Oct. 20, 2011.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 100 block of EMS B6 Lane, Leesburg. Cash was stolen. Value of $4,500. 11:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 100 block of EMS W23 Lane, North Webster. A mailbox was reportedly damaged. 9:49 p.m....
