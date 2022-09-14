Read full article on original website
Von Miller offers bold prediction about 2022 season
Von Miller is pouring on the hot take sauce. On an episode this week of his show “The Voncast” for Bleacher Report, the Buffalo Bills linebacker Miller offered a bold prediction about the 2022 season — he believes that Bills QB Josh Allen will win NFL MVP.
Dave Ragone calls Marcus Mariota a problem and Rams HC Sean McVay agrees!
Falcons offensive Coordinator discusses the first start for Marcus Mariota and why he could be a problem for defenses and Sean McVay had some thoughts on that as well.
Josh Allen commercial with Lay's has a coin-toss twist (video)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a sense of humor and pulled it out for Frito-Lay. In July, it became known that Allen was shooting a commercial ad with the popular chip company at Highmark Stadium. During the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, it has been released. In it,...
Bills WR Stefon Diggs hit with $10,609 fine for taunting Rams’ Jalen Ramsey after TD
One of the must-watch duels from the Buffalo Bills’ Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams centered on the coverage matchup between cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wideout Stefon Diggs. By the end of the game, Diggs had the last laugh. Diggs hauled in eight receptions for 122 receiving...
Broncos RB Javonte Williams has special place in Nathaniel Hackett’s game plan that could prove immense vs. Texans
Much has been said about Denver Broncos’ coach Nathaniel Hackett’s baffling late-game decision to settle for a 64-yard field goal in their Week 1 17-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. But there are 17 games in an NFL team’s schedule, and Week 2 is an opportunity for Hackett and the Broncos to bounce back and attempt to cut down on the mistakes they made in the season opener. One bright spot in the Broncos’ upset loss in Lumen Field was running back Javonte Williams, who should have an even greater role in the Broncos offense if Hackett can implement his game plan.
Oliver, Settle both miss practice
Both defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle miss practice on Wednesday as the Bills gear up to take on the Tennessee Titans for Monday Night Football
