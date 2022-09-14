Steelers vs Patriots Wednesday injury update

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers continued preparations for their home opener this weekend against the New England Patriots. The Steelers have several guys dealing with injuries and here is how the practice report went.

Linebacker T.J. Watt was an obvious DNP. He’s dealing with a torn pectoral and has already been declared out for this week. Several other players were limited including cornerabck Levi Wallace (ankle), center Mason Cole (ankle) and Najee Harris (foot). Linebacker Robert spillane was a full participant after injuring his eye in last week’s game.

The name to keep an eye on here is Harris, obviously. If he cannot go, look for rookie Jaylen Warren to get his first start of his NFL career against the Patriots.