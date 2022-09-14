ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers vs Patriots Wednesday injury update

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers continued preparations for their home opener this weekend against the New England Patriots. The Steelers have several guys dealing with injuries and here is how the practice report went.

Linebacker T.J. Watt was an obvious DNP. He’s dealing with a torn pectoral and has already been declared out for this week. Several other players were limited including cornerabck Levi Wallace (ankle), center Mason Cole (ankle) and Najee Harris (foot). Linebacker Robert spillane was a full participant after injuring his eye in last week’s game.

The name to keep an eye on here is Harris, obviously. If he cannot go, look for rookie Jaylen Warren to get his first start of his NFL career against the Patriots.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

