Bay Net
Maryland State Department Of Education Launches Medicaid Pilot Project
BALTIMORE, Md. – The Maryland State Department of Education is increasing access to free and reduced-price school meals for economically-disadvantaged students this school year through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Direct Certification Medicaid (DCM) pilot project. Maryland is one of seven states newly approved by the USDA...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Gov. Hogan announces Korean firm UNDBIO to establish R&D lab in Rockville
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced more positive economic developments for his state from his economic development trip to Asia today. Rockville is one of the winners in Hogan's outreach, as the governor reported that South Korean biotech firm UNDBIO has agreed to establish a 25,000 square foot research and development facility here. Twinlabs, a Rockville real estate firm that specializes in life sciences, reached a lease agreement with UNDBIO, who have committed $100,000,000 to the project.
Ocean City Today
Franchot: Maryland closes FY22 books with $2B surplus
(The Center Square) – A hefty surplus is sitting in Maryland’s coffers. Comptroller Peter Franchot said the state closed the books on fiscal year 2022 reflecting a general fund surplus of $2 billion. The surplus is the second consecutive year Maryland has shown an unanticipated influx of revenues that have led to the state closing out the year in the black.
Washingtonian.com
Confirmed: Maryland Drivers Are Worse Than Virginia Drivers
DC drivers have long debated whether bad road behavior seems more associated with license plates from Maryland or Virginia. Now we have some actual research, and it turns out Maryland is worse. Way worse. In a recent Forbes Advisor survey of “confrontational driving,” Maryland ranked the seventh most aggressive state...
Legalizing Marijuana Is On Maryland’s Ballot This Fall. Here’s What You Need To Know
Maryland, a bit behind its neighbors D.C. and Virginia, is finally taking on the question of legalizing recreational marijuana this fall. When Marylanders head to the polls (or drop-boxes) in November, they will be asked to approve or reject legislation allowing adults 21 and over to possess, use, or grow small amounts of marijuana. If passed, the referendum would open the door to the creation of a taxed and regulated recreational marijuana industry in the state. (Medical marijuana has been around for eight years in Maryland).
WBOC
Recreational Marijuana Legalization on the Ballot in Maryland This Fall
SALISBURY, Md. - Medical marijuana has been legal in Maryland since 2013. Now, Maryland could soon be joining 17 other states in allowing recreational pot. Jared Schablein of the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus says its about time. "Whether you're Republican, a Democrat, a Libertarian, a progressive, whatever you call yourself...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland launches outreach to speed up rollout of new COVID boosters
After a relatively slow start to the rollout of the new COVID-19 booster, the Maryland Department of Health began a outreach program this week, aimed at increasing the booster vaccination rates in the state. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced the state’s already established ‘COVIDReady’ campaign will focus on encouraging...
WTOP
Md. reports $2 billion surplus
Maryland finished fiscal 2022 with a surplus of $2 billion, Comptroller Peter Franchot reported. In a statement Wednesday, Franchot said the state closed the books on the fiscal year with $5.5 billion in the General Fund, of which the General Assembly allocated $3.5 billion to the fiscal 2023 budget. Of...
Residents oppose Dollar General in Cascade, Maryland
CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — You may have heard of the expression “NIMBY,” or ”not in my backyard!” In the quiet community of Cascade, Maryland, residents are shouting it loud and clear. Cascade sits on the Frederick and Washington County line and is the home to historic Fort Ritchie, a strategic training center during World […]
Cox files court response opposing early mail-in ballot counting, says Maryland failed to prove true emergency
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has filed a court response opposing state officials desire to count mail-in ballots early, arguing the state Board of Elections doesn't have an "actual emergency" and the action would affect his candidacy, DC News Now has learned.
Bay Net
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
mocoshow.com
New Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law to Keep Children Rear Facing Until 2-Years-Old
Per Zero Deaths Maryland, “In April 2022, Maryland lawmakers passed SB 176, a bill that will upgrade the state’s law that protects children traveling on our roadways. The new law goes into effect on October 1, 2022, and states that children must be kept rear-facing until at least two years of age, unless the child meets or exceeds the height and weight on the seat’s guidelines. Having a seat that properly fits the child is also another important consideration. SB 176 brought Maryland in line with laws in 16 other states (CA, CT, IL, LA, ME, NE, NJ, NY, NV, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, VA, WA) and the District of Columbia.”
Wbaltv.com
Out-of-state drivers rack up more than $43M in unpaid tolls, fines
A joint legislative committee in Annapolis learned Wednesday that out-of-state drivers have racked up more than $43 million in unpaid tolls and fines. The problem is the state doesn't have a mechanism in place to go after those offenders. According to transportation officials, the millions of out-of-state drivers are racking...
At forum focused on child care issues, Cox disagrees with format, Moore urges voters to review candidates’ platforms
Maryland gubernatorial candidates Del. Dan Cox (R) and author Wes Moore (D) participated in a virtual forum Wednesday with a focus on how their... The post At forum focused on child care issues, Cox disagrees with format, Moore urges voters to review candidates’ platforms appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WMDT.com
Union workers see pay bump in Maryland budget reconcilliation
MARYLAND- Public service union workers in Maryland are getting a pay bump, following a new budget announced by Comptroller Peter Franchot. As part of the 2021 Budget reconciliation passed last year, the workers will get “A modest pay bump” according to AFSCME Council 3 President Patrick Moran, whose union represents the workers.
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – September 15
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As we move through September, the thrill of beautiful weather beckons everyone to get outside. There are lots of fishing opportunities to be found this week in Maryland waters, from the western mountains to the Atlantic coast, and everywhere in between. Forecast Summary: September 14 –...
Maryland gets approval to spend $22.7M in federal funds on EV charge stations
Maryland is one step closer to getting more than 3,400 public electric-vehicle chargers along its interstates, thanks to the Biden administration's approval today of the state's infrastructure plan.
WTOP
Fall color forecast; vibrant with a high chance of gold
Washingtonians — and millions of tourists — are used to flocking to the Tidal Basin to check out the cherry trees in spring. But come fall, other trees steal the show as their leaves turn crimson, gold and a variety of shades in between. This year, John Seiler,...
WBOC
Delmarva Power Proposes Rate Hikes in Maryland
DELMAR, Md. - As if we haven't seen enough price increases this year, electricity rates could be on the rise in Maryland if a rate hike proposed by Delmarva Power is approved by the State Public Service Commission. The company is looking for a $37.5 million cumulative rate increase by...
WUSA
Maryland Republican Governor candidate Dan Cox and Board of Elections locked in legal battle over mail-in ballots
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Election Day is still nearly two months away, but behind the scenes a legal battle is underway. The dispute is pitting Republican Candidate for governor Dan Cox against the Maryland Board of Elections. The central question of this debate is about when mail-in ballots should be...
