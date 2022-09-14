ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Line Friday Night: September 16th, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Black and Blue Bowl and High Country Conference action highlighted week 4 of the high school football season!. Check out this week's episode of Sports Line Friday Night to see all of the highlights, scores, and our top plays of the week!
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/15/22)

It is Thursday, September 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had media availability in the locker room at Berea for the first time since COVID-19 became a reality. Sights and sounds from the Berea locker room top the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. “Chunt” Hold Joint...
3 defensive keys for a Clemson win vs. Louisiana Tech

Clemson rolls into Week 3 still undefeated but not without some adversity. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei seemed to slowly gain confidence over the course of last weeks victory over Furman, but the Tigers defense struggled to contain the Paladin’s offense led by quarterback Tyler Huff. Wes Goodwin’s defense will need to be on high alert both for the run game and the passing game as first-year Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie brings a new air-raid style offense to the Bulldogs this fall. Here are three defensive keys for a Clemson win against Louisiana Tech. Contain the run game Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Sports Amongst...
Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans

There was a time when former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas was synonymous with the Cleveland Browns. After all, he became one of the team’s most recognizable players. Browns fans put him in high regard because he played his entire 11-season career with the franchise. Throughout his tenure, the...
Browns’ Jacoby Brissett, Kevin Stefanski address controversial non-call to end Week 1 vs. Panthers

The Cleveland Browns’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 did not come without controversy. Towards the end of the game, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett appeared to have been guilty of intentional grounding when he didn’t immediately spike the ball. The referees, however, decided that there was no violation on the play, and Cleveland emerged with a 26-24 victory.
Updating the Browns cornerback situation entering Week 2

The Cleveland Browns continue to churn the bottom of their roster after a Week one victory over the Carolina Panthers. With CB Greedy Williams placed on injured reserve, the Browns front office looked to add some additional depth at cornerback signing first-year cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (5-11, 197). Graham Jr was drafted in the 6th round in the 2021 draft and played in four games for the Bears last season, spending the other 14 weeks on their practice squad.
Guardians beat Twins 7th straight time, 5-1 behind Bieber

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1 in a doubleheader opener on Saturday. José Ramírez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland (78-66), which has won 10 of its last 12 games. The Guardians opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox (74-71) and a six-game margin ahead of the third-place Twins (72-72). Bieber (11-8) won his third straight start, allowing four hits and walking none for the ninth time in 28 starts. Minnesota’s Matt Wallner homered in the eighth and went 1 for 3 with a walk in his big league debut, with his parents and fiancée in attendance. The 24-year-old was the 39th overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft and played at this year’s Futures Game.
Steelers injury report: Pittsburgh healthy and ready for Patriots on Sunday

Aside from outisde linebacker T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are at full health heading into Sunday’s game agains the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh did have running back Najee Harris (pectoral), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), center Mason Cole (ankle) and linebacker Robert Spillane (eye) had all either missed practice or been limited this week but none are listed on the game status report on Friday.
