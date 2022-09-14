<strong>BERKELEY –</strong> California volleyball (7-3) closed out non-conference play on Saturday afternoon with a five-set thriller against UC Davis (5-5), earning the 3-2 win due in no small part to a slew of impressive performances from the Bears.<br /> <br /> Junior Leah Schmidt exploded for a career-high 24 kills on the day, more than any single-game high ever posted by any of her teammates. Classmate Tara DeSa also reached a career-high 28 digs, while fellow juniors Lydia Grote and Sam Taumoepeau each posted 13 kills as well as 13 and 10 digs, respectively.<br /> Sophomore Annalea Maeder reached two milestones on her way to 51 assists (and 14 digs) – she now has over 1000 career assists (now 1026) and over 300 (327) on the season.<br /> <br /> Cal started off the first set with a kill from Grote and an early 5-0 run, which featured a pair of kills and a pair of blocks from star freshman Mikayla Hayden. The Aggies responded with their own 5-0 run to come within a single point of the Bears, but the home team responded by taking advantage of several UC Davis errors for yet another 5-0 run. It was Maeder who slammed down the winning kill after a strong offensive series, putting the Bears up 1-0 (25-20).<br /> <br /> Once again, Cal kicked off the second set with a solid scoring run, marked by several solid plays from Schmidt and Hayden to go up by a margin of 8-2. The two teams exchanged points for several minutes, with a rowdy Aggies squad refusing to trail by too much. Finally, freshman Sophie Scott capped off a 4-0 scoring run with the set-winning kill off Maeder's 1000<sup>th</sup> career assist, and Cal went up 2-0 off the 25-17 set score.<br /> <br /> Schmidt scored first for the Bears in the third set, while a pair of service aces from DeSa kept the momentum going as Cal jumped out to a 14-7 lead. Facing a sweep, the Aggies sparked their own 5-0 run and eventually tied it up at 18 apiece. Despite Schmidt passing her former career high with kill no. 16 and the Bears moving to within one point at 23-24, UC Davis ended up extending the match with a 25-23 victory.<br /> <br /> Posting yet another 3-0 scoring run to start, Cal was determined to take the momentum back from the Aggies; however, the visiting team would not go down so easily, coming back several times from small deficits and eventually overtaking the Bears for good halfway through the set. DeSa crossing her career-high threshold with her 26<sup>th</sup> and 27<sup>th</sup> dig highlighted the final minutes for the Bears, bringing them up to 20 points, but the Aggies ultimately triumphed, 25-20, to tie up the match at two sets each.<br /> <br /> Cal was determined to send their guests home, jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the tiebreaking fifth set that included three service aces from Schmidt. Ultimately, it was her and Grote who finally shut down the Aggies, posting three and four additional kills, respectively, to maintain the Bears' substantial lead and finish off the set, 15-12, and the match.<br /> <br /> <strong>UP NEXT</strong><br /> California hosts rival No. 9 Stanford (5-2) at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday, Sept. 21, for the Big Spike. First serve is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. PT.<br /> <br /> <strong>STAY POSTED</strong><br /> For complete coverage of Cal volleyball, please follow the Bears on Twitter (<a href="https://twitter.com/CalVolleyball" target="_blank">@CalVolleyball</a>), Instagram (<a href="https://www.instagram.com/calvolleyball/" target="_blank">@calvolleyball</a>) and Facebook (<a href="https://www.facebook.com/calvolleyball/" target="_blank">Cal Volleyball</a>).<br /> <br />

