Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to TryKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
bucknellbison.com
Women’s Soccer Downed 4-0 at Navy
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women's soccer team's 2022 Patriot League opener did not go as planned, as host Navy scored twice in each half to defeat the Bison 4-0 on Friday night at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility. In a matchup of the teams picked to finish 1-2...
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Men's Water Polo Defeats Johns Hopkins, Falls to Fordham on Saturday
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's water polo team defeated Johns Hopkins 15-7 on Saturday afternoon to open conference play before falling to Fordham 10-7 in the nightcap. Game One: Bucknell 15, Johns Hopkins 7. The Bison started the game brightly, taking a 4-1 lead through the first...
bucknellbison.com
Pair of Early Goals Lifts Field Hockey to 3-1 Win at Holy Cross
WORCESTER, Mass. – Kari Melberger scored in the first minute of the game and Noor Kaur followed with another 92 seconds later, sending the Bucknell field hockey team to a 3-1 road win over Holy Cross on Saturday in the Patriot League openers for both teams. Gianna Puorro also...
bucknellbison.com
Women's Golf Back in Action at Penn State this Weekend
When: Sunday-Monday, Sept. 17-18 (54 holes); 9 a.m. shotgun Saturday; 8:30 a.m. shotgun Sunday. Where: Par-72, 6402-yard Penn State Blue Course, State College, Pa. The Field: 16 teams (Boston College, Bradley, Bucknell, Butler, Central Michigan, Columbia, Eastern Kentucky, High Point, Kennesaw State, Penn State, Richmond, Seton Hall, Toledo, Towson, Navy, Youngstown State)
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Men's Water Polo Hosts Bucknell Invite this Weekend
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's water polo team is set for its first home contests of the 2022 season when it hosts the annual Bucknell Invite at Kinney Natatorium. Bucknell Schedule. Bucknell (2-5, 0-0 MAWPC) vs. Johns Hopkins (4-4. 0-0 MAWPC) – Saturday, September 17 - 12:40...
bucknellbison.com
Volleyball Hosts Lehigh and Lafayette for First Patriot League Matches
Who: Bucknell (7-2, 0-0 PL) vs. Lehigh (8-3, 0-0 PL) When: Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Where: Davis Gym – Lewisburg, Pa. Who: Bucknell (7-2, 0-0 PL) vs. Lafayette (3-4, 0-0 PL) When: Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. Where: Davis Gym – Lewisburg, Pa. Live Video:...
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland athletics announces changes to football stadium coming this fall
Maryland athletics announced on Thursday the football team’s stadium will have a new name. Maryland Stadium will be called SECU Stadium later on this season per a press release from the team. The changes will not take place overnight, as Maryland’s stadium will not have its named changed until...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Baltimore, Maryland
Trying to fill a few gaps in your Maryland itinerary? From your home base in the big city, it’s worthwhile to tackle some of the best day trips from Baltimore, MD. All within a short drive of Maryland’s biggest city, you’ll find luscious state parks, historical towns, and even the nation’s capital!
Game Over: Violent Bench Clearing Brawl Forces Refs To Call HS Football Matchup In Maryland
Friday Night Lights were dramatically dimmed in Maryland when a high school football game in Montgomery County devolved into something more akin to an MMA match. Benches cleared and police were called to Gaithersburg High School on Friday, Sept. 16, when a massive fight broke out between players, then coaches from Northwest High School in Montgomery County.
WMDT.com
Cambridge Ironman race brings best sales day for downtown businesses
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Saturday saw 2,000 Triathletes from across the US and abroad, swim, bike, and run in the annual Ironman race in Cambridge. The course featured a 2.4-mile plunge in the Choptank River, a 112-mile loop across the town, and stretched down to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge before a final 26.2-mile loop through downtown Cambridge.
Nottingham MD
Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off for third year
BALTIMORE, MD—It’s back! Maryland Restaurant Week kicked off its third year on Friday, September 16th. For ten days, Maryland Restaurant Week brings all counties and all restaurants together to celebrate and support the restaurant industry. The dining public is invited to enjoy Maryland Restaurant Week-specific specials September 16...
BYU Newsnet
Pulitzer Prize winner feels called to Morgan State University
Before being labeled as “one of New York’s most intelligent, unpredictable and interesting voices,” Etheleen Renee “E.R.” Shipp was a little girl growing up in the South, determined to go beyond the path her mother had mapped out for her. Going against the expectation to...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
In Footsteps of Arthur Ashe, Frances Tiafoe Reminded ‘There’s No Place Like Home’
Frances Tiafoe sat quietly behind a makeshift podium situated just a few steps away from the courts on which he once practiced hour after hour as he honed his tennis skills. The post In Footsteps of Arthur Ashe, Frances Tiafoe Reminded ‘There’s No Place Like Home’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
dbknews.com
Maryland is no stranger to politicians who lie. Wes Moore must avoid being another.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore speaks during the University of Maryland’s Gubernatorial Climate Forum on March 8, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Whenever someone asks me where I’m from, I say I’m from Baltimore County. As someone from Pikesville, right...
Maryland Native To Compete For $1 Million Prize On New Season Of 'Survivor'
A Montgomery County native has been announced as a competitor on the newest season of "Survivor". Owen Knight has officially joined the Baka Tribe for the popular show, where the Bethesda native will take his chances to win the $1 million prize, announced the show. The 30-year-old college admissions director...
Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed
BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift." The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying...
UPDATE: Encouraged by teammates, player violently attacks another
Lusby, MD- The Southern Maryland Chronicle has received a video from a parent regarding a violent attack by one JV Football player on another. At the same time, their teammates encouraged it and cheered following a September 6, 2022, football practice. The video below shows the players chanting, “Beat that N***A ASS.” The attacking student […]
mocoshow.com
Several Maryland Universities Ranked in U.S. News’ 2022-2023 Best List
Several Maryland schools were ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best National University list that was released earlier this week. Some of the factors that U.S News uses when compiling the list include graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, “expert opinion”, student excellence, and standardized test results. John Hopkins University (Baltimore) ranked #7, University of Maryland (College Park) #55, University of Maryland Baltimore County #137, and Morgan State University (Baltimore) #317. According to U.S. News, “these rankings and the other school information and data on usnews.com are based on many months of data collection and analysis. The U.S. News Best Colleges rankings expose users to the broad range of four-year degree options available. U.S. News recommends prospective students explore the rankings to create an initial list of schools based on academics, and then use the website’s search tools and data to more closely examine other factors based on their personal priorities and interests.”
Football operations temporarily suspended at Gaithersburg, Northwest high schools after large fight during game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) suspended football operations temporarily at Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools after a fight broke out on the field between players. On Sept. 16, a fight erupted during a football game at the Gaithersburg High school, located on Education Boulevard, at...
