Annapolis, MD

bucknellbison.com

Women’s Soccer Downed 4-0 at Navy

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women's soccer team's 2022 Patriot League opener did not go as planned, as host Navy scored twice in each half to defeat the Bison 4-0 on Friday night at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility. In a matchup of the teams picked to finish 1-2...
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Pair of Early Goals Lifts Field Hockey to 3-1 Win at Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. – Kari Melberger scored in the first minute of the game and Noor Kaur followed with another 92 seconds later, sending the Bucknell field hockey team to a 3-1 road win over Holy Cross on Saturday in the Patriot League openers for both teams. Gianna Puorro also...
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Women's Golf Back in Action at Penn State this Weekend

When: Sunday-Monday, Sept. 17-18 (54 holes); 9 a.m. shotgun Saturday; 8:30 a.m. shotgun Sunday. Where: Par-72, 6402-yard Penn State Blue Course, State College, Pa. The Field: 16 teams (Boston College, Bradley, Bucknell, Butler, Central Michigan, Columbia, Eastern Kentucky, High Point, Kennesaw State, Penn State, Richmond, Seton Hall, Toledo, Towson, Navy, Youngstown State)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Men's Water Polo Hosts Bucknell Invite this Weekend

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's water polo team is set for its first home contests of the 2022 season when it hosts the annual Bucknell Invite at Kinney Natatorium. Bucknell Schedule. Bucknell (2-5, 0-0 MAWPC) vs. Johns Hopkins (4-4. 0-0 MAWPC) – Saturday, September 17 - 12:40...
LEWISBURG, PA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Baltimore, Maryland

Trying to fill a few gaps in your Maryland itinerary? From your home base in the big city, it’s worthwhile to tackle some of the best day trips from Baltimore, MD. All within a short drive of Maryland’s biggest city, you’ll find luscious state parks, historical towns, and even the nation’s capital!
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Game Over: Violent Bench Clearing Brawl Forces Refs To Call HS Football Matchup In Maryland

Friday Night Lights were dramatically dimmed in Maryland when a high school football game in Montgomery County devolved into something more akin to an MMA match. Benches cleared and police were called to Gaithersburg High School on Friday, Sept. 16, when a massive fight broke out between players, then coaches from Northwest High School in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Cambridge Ironman race brings best sales day for downtown businesses

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Saturday saw 2,000 Triathletes from across the US and abroad, swim, bike, and run in the annual Ironman race in Cambridge. The course featured a 2.4-mile plunge in the Choptank River, a 112-mile loop across the town, and stretched down to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge before a final 26.2-mile loop through downtown Cambridge.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off for third year

BALTIMORE, MD—It’s back! Maryland Restaurant Week kicked off its third year on Friday, September 16th. For ten days, Maryland Restaurant Week brings all counties and all restaurants together to celebrate and support the restaurant industry. The dining public is invited to enjoy Maryland Restaurant Week-specific specials September 16...
MARYLAND STATE
BYU Newsnet

Pulitzer Prize winner feels called to Morgan State University

Before being labeled as “one of New York’s most intelligent, unpredictable and interesting voices,” Etheleen Renee “E.R.” Shipp was a little girl growing up in the South, determined to go beyond the path her mother had mapped out for her. Going against the expectation to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed

BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift." The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Several Maryland Universities Ranked in U.S. News’ 2022-2023 Best List

Several Maryland schools were ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best National University list that was released earlier this week. Some of the factors that U.S News uses when compiling the list include graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, “expert opinion”, student excellence, and standardized test results. John Hopkins University (Baltimore) ranked #7, University of Maryland (College Park) #55, University of Maryland Baltimore County #137, and Morgan State University (Baltimore) #317. According to U.S. News, “these rankings and the other school information and data on usnews.com are based on many months of data collection and analysis. The U.S. News Best Colleges rankings expose users to the broad range of four-year degree options available. U.S. News recommends prospective students explore the rankings to create an initial list of schools based on academics, and then use the website’s search tools and data to more closely examine other factors based on their personal priorities and interests.”
MARYLAND STATE

