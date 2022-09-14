Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshears receive new COVID-19 booster at Capitol event
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — To stress the importance of getting the new COVID-19 booster, Kentucky’s governor took the jab in public. Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to receive the booster during an event in the Capitol Rotunda. The Democratic governor...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear offers defense on issues looming in reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is defending his record on a host of challenges sure to surface next year when the Democrat seeks a second term. Those issues include the pandemic, inflation, crime and drug deaths. Some topics came up at his news conference Thursday on the heels of recent developments.
wpsdlocal6.com
Public invited to discuss improving foster care system
FRANKFORT, KY — Citizen Foster Care Review Boards statewide invite the public to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system. Virtual town hall meetings will be held this month on Sept. 19, 21, 27 and 30. Anyone with concerns about the...
wdrb.com
LG&E, KU urge public to pack emergency preparedness kits in the event of a natural disaster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday is National Preparedness Month, and a local utility company wants to make sure people are ready for the unexpected. LG&E and KU both do continuous training at facilities just like LG&E's East Operations Center on Ballardsville Road, where they simulate real-life situations and make a plan of attack.
WKYT 27
Execs with company offered contract for Ky. unemployment system upgrade indicted by feds
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s back to the drawing back for Kentucky’s unemployment system. Upgrades to the system that were shown to be inadequate to handle tens of thousands of claims during the pandemic will have to wait even longer. This comes after labor cabinet officials told lawmakers...
spectrumnews1.com
U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners
KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
wevv.com
555 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department released its latest weekly COVID-19 report for its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. In its weekly report Tuesday, GRDHD said that 555 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified in its western Kentucky counties over the last week. The health department also said...
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
Kentucky to receive federal funds for electric vehicle corridor
Kentucky is on a path to continue building up its infrastructure for electric vehicles.
spectrumnews1.com
My Pillow CEO levels election claims against Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams
KENTUCKY — My Pillow CEO, Mike Lindell, directed charges of election fraud against Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In a video shared on social media on Friday, Lindell called on people to flood Adam’s office with Freedom of Information Act requests related to their “cast vote records” in order to ensure their ballots were counted as intended.
kentuckytoday.com
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
wpsdlocal6.com
Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
Henderson Co. magistrate questions what state old LST dock is in
The old LST 325 dock, now being used by paddle boats, has a Henderson county official wondering which side of the state line it's on, and what state should collect tax money related to it.
WSAZ
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release. The governor said...
WLKY.com
Speaking in Oldham County, secretary of state takes aim at election conspiracy theories
LA GRANGE, Ky. — Kentucky's secretary of state, Republican Michael Adams, might seem like an unlikely target for election conspiracy theorists. He likes to say, "It should be easy to vote, hard to cheat." In a speech on Tuesday before Oldham County's Rotary Club, he touted the many election...
WISH-TV
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
wpsdlocal6.com
Pritzker calls up Guard to help care for arriving migrants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois' governor has called up 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to help organize shelter, food and medical care for migrants arriving by bus from Texas. About 500 people seeking asylum in the United States have been transported from the border to Chicago by...
wnky.com
EV charging infrastructure plan approved for Kentucky highways
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kentucky’s Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved sooner than expected. A release by the U.S. Department of Transportation states the plan is part of a project that will build a convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging network across the country. Kentucky, along with 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, all have approved plans.
WLKY.com
New tour offers chance to see Kentucky's bourbon country by boat
KENTUCKY — Kentucky's popular Bourbon Trail is blazing a new path, this time by water. Tourists can take a new bourbon tour by boat and learn how the Kentucky River played a vital role in the bourbon boom. The Bourbon Boat offers a two-hour water tour and teaches visitors...
WKYT 27
Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
