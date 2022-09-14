ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshears receive new COVID-19 booster at Capitol event

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — To stress the importance of getting the new COVID-19 booster, Kentucky’s governor took the jab in public. Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to receive the booster during an event in the Capitol Rotunda. The Democratic governor...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear offers defense on issues looming in reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is defending his record on a host of challenges sure to surface next year when the Democrat seeks a second term. Those issues include the pandemic, inflation, crime and drug deaths. Some topics came up at his news conference Thursday on the heels of recent developments.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Public invited to discuss improving foster care system

FRANKFORT, KY — Citizen Foster Care Review Boards statewide invite the public to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system. Virtual town hall meetings will be held this month on Sept. 19, 21, 27 and 30. Anyone with concerns about the...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
spectrumnews1.com

U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners

KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

555 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department released its latest weekly COVID-19 report for its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. In its weekly report Tuesday, GRDHD said that 555 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified in its western Kentucky counties over the last week. The health department also said...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Booster#First Lady#Kentuckians
spectrumnews1.com

My Pillow CEO levels election claims against Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams

KENTUCKY — My Pillow CEO, Mike Lindell, directed charges of election fraud against Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In a video shared on social media on Friday, Lindell called on people to flood Adam’s office with Freedom of Information Act requests related to their “cast vote records” in order to ensure their ballots were counted as intended.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSAZ

Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release. The governor said...
KENTUCKY STATE
WISH-TV

Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
CORYDON, IN
wpsdlocal6.com

Pritzker calls up Guard to help care for arriving migrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois' governor has called up 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to help organize shelter, food and medical care for migrants arriving by bus from Texas. About 500 people seeking asylum in the United States have been transported from the border to Chicago by...
ILLINOIS STATE
wnky.com

EV charging infrastructure plan approved for Kentucky highways

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kentucky’s Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved sooner than expected. A release by the U.S. Department of Transportation states the plan is part of a project that will build a convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging network across the country. Kentucky, along with 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, all have approved plans.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

New tour offers chance to see Kentucky's bourbon country by boat

KENTUCKY — Kentucky's popular Bourbon Trail is blazing a new path, this time by water. Tourists can take a new bourbon tour by boat and learn how the Kentucky River played a vital role in the bourbon boom. The Bourbon Boat offers a two-hour water tour and teaches visitors...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy