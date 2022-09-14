Read full article on original website
University Daily Kansan
Touchdowns come in flurries as Kansas tops Houston
Kansas football defeated the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday, putting up a strong offensive showing against its future Big 12 Conference opponent. Although the Cougars didn’t come away victorious, Houston would come out strong, as they jumped out to a 14 point lead in the first quarter, as quarterback Clayton Tune connected with Ta’Zhawn Henderson for a 34-yard touchdown.
University Daily Kansan
Errors help Jayhawks sweep Lipscomb
Kansas volleyball started the Jayhawk Classic against the Lipscomb Bisons on Thursday. Costly errors by Lipscomb put the game away for the Jayhawks as they swept the Bisons 3-0. Set One:. As Kansas and Lipscomb started the match, both offenses proved lethal in the first few points. However, the Bisons...
