Detroit, MI

dornob.com

Cadillac’s Newest Luxury Show Car is a Fully Electric Hatchback

The latest show car from luxury brand Cadillac has more than a few surprises in store. Not only is the Celestiq fully electric, but it also comes with a bubble-back hatch, an unusual sight among similar models. While the new show car is intended to compete with top-tier sedans like...
motor1.com

Opel/Vauxhall pledges to make sporty cars again by bringing back the GSe

With production of the Insignia ending this year, Opel/Vauxhall is officially bidding adieu to sporty vehicles by discontinuing the OPC/VXR badge. However, the folks from Rüsselsheim are not abandoning exciting cars altogether as the plan is to bring back the GSe moniker. It used to mean "Grand Sport Einspritzung" (Grand Sport Injection) on the Commodore GS/E and Monza GSE back in the day, but going forward, the acronym will stand for "Grand Sport electric."
Engadget

Jeep adds new Grand Cherokee and Wrangler trims to its 4xe lineup

Jeep is making good on its commitment to release a "4xe" plug-in hybrid variant of each of its SUV models by 2025 with Stellantis executives taking the stage at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show Wednesday morning to unveil the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willy 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition. Both models will be on display through September 25th.
Road & Track

The 2023 Range Rover Sport Is as Complex as They Come

The entire history of Land Rover has been a process of taking tractor-simple things and making them vastly more complicated. Granted, the company got a slow start in that it was basically selling some crudely built tractors called Defenders right up through the Nineties. But no more. I have just...
Carscoops

Nissan Recalls More Than 200,000 Trucks Due To Rollaway Risk

Earlier in the year Nissan Titans and Frontiers were subject to a recall over a potential roll away danger. Now, Nissan and the NHTSA have issued another recall associated with pickup trucks that could roll away. Nissan has yet to come up with a solution and for now, owners are being instructed to engage their parking brake each time they park their trucks.
Autoweek.com

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Proves Toyota Isn't Boring

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla's I3 sends 300 hp through a six-speed manual transmission to a standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota's GR Corolla starts at $36,995 for its Core Grade but jumps to $43,995 for the Circuit Edition and $50,995 for the ultra-limited Morizo Edition. The hot hatch goes on sale...
Carscoops

Waze Introduces Biz Jargon Navigation Option For Limited Time

Navigation services have offered to give you directions as read by Darth Vader, aliens from the video game Halo, and celebrities. But now, Waze has found the most reprehensible, terrifying, upsetting way to give directions: in business speak. The Google-owned navigation app has decided that, now that the summer is...
