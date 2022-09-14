Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
dornob.com
Cadillac’s Newest Luxury Show Car is a Fully Electric Hatchback
The latest show car from luxury brand Cadillac has more than a few surprises in store. Not only is the Celestiq fully electric, but it also comes with a bubble-back hatch, an unusual sight among similar models. While the new show car is intended to compete with top-tier sedans like...
motor1.com
Opel/Vauxhall pledges to make sporty cars again by bringing back the GSe
With production of the Insignia ending this year, Opel/Vauxhall is officially bidding adieu to sporty vehicles by discontinuing the OPC/VXR badge. However, the folks from Rüsselsheim are not abandoning exciting cars altogether as the plan is to bring back the GSe moniker. It used to mean "Grand Sport Einspritzung" (Grand Sport Injection) on the Commodore GS/E and Monza GSE back in the day, but going forward, the acronym will stand for "Grand Sport electric."
Engadget
Jeep adds new Grand Cherokee and Wrangler trims to its 4xe lineup
Jeep is making good on its commitment to release a "4xe" plug-in hybrid variant of each of its SUV models by 2025 with Stellantis executives taking the stage at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show Wednesday morning to unveil the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willy 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition. Both models will be on display through September 25th.
Road & Track
The 2023 Range Rover Sport Is as Complex as They Come
The entire history of Land Rover has been a process of taking tractor-simple things and making them vastly more complicated. Granted, the company got a slow start in that it was basically selling some crudely built tractors called Defenders right up through the Nineties. But no more. I have just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carscoops
Porsche Is Only Worth Almost Half Of Hoped For IPO Figure, Analysts Claim
Porsche is shrugging off financial market fears and preparing to launch itself onto the stock market where it hopes to attract a valuation as high as €85 billion ($85 bn). But some analysts think its true value could be little more than half of that figure. Earlier reports in...
Carscoops
Nissan Recalls More Than 200,000 Trucks Due To Rollaway Risk
Earlier in the year Nissan Titans and Frontiers were subject to a recall over a potential roll away danger. Now, Nissan and the NHTSA have issued another recall associated with pickup trucks that could roll away. Nissan has yet to come up with a solution and for now, owners are being instructed to engage their parking brake each time they park their trucks.
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Proves Toyota Isn't Boring
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla's I3 sends 300 hp through a six-speed manual transmission to a standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota's GR Corolla starts at $36,995 for its Core Grade but jumps to $43,995 for the Circuit Edition and $50,995 for the ultra-limited Morizo Edition. The hot hatch goes on sale...
3 Favorite Features of the New 2023 Lexus RX Luxury SUV
Will a new generation model of the 2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV make into your driveway? The post 3 Favorite Features of the New 2023 Lexus RX Luxury SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carscoops
Waze Introduces Biz Jargon Navigation Option For Limited Time
Navigation services have offered to give you directions as read by Darth Vader, aliens from the video game Halo, and celebrities. But now, Waze has found the most reprehensible, terrifying, upsetting way to give directions: in business speak. The Google-owned navigation app has decided that, now that the summer is...
2023 Nissan Z vs. 2023 Toyota Supra: Which Sports Car Is More Fuel-Efficient?
The 2023 Nissan Z and Toyota Supra are known for their relentless performance. But how does these two sports cars stack up in when it comes to fuel efficiency? The post 2023 Nissan Z vs. 2023 Toyota Supra: Which Sports Car Is More Fuel-Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022 Mazda3 vs. 2022 Subaru Impreza: Which Compact Car Is the Best New Car For You?
When choosing your next compact car it could be a difficult choice. Let's take a closer look between the 2022 Mazda3 and Subaru Impreza. The post 2022 Mazda3 vs. 2022 Subaru Impreza: Which Compact Car Is the Best New Car For You? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0