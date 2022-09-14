ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear offers defense on issues looming in reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is defending his record on a host of challenges sure to surface next year when the Democrat seeks a second term. Those issues include the pandemic, inflation, crime and drug deaths. Some topics came up at his news conference Thursday on the heels of recent developments.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Public invited to discuss improving foster care system

FRANKFORT, KY — Citizen Foster Care Review Boards statewide invite the public to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system. Virtual town hall meetings will be held this month on Sept. 19, 21, 27 and 30. Anyone with concerns about the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky lieutenant governor celebrates thousands of dollars in grants awarded to McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in McCracken County on Wednesday to announce nearly $580,000 in grant funding for two projects in the county. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is awarding the McCracken County Fiscal Court with a $500,000 economic development grant, and the county also received a $79,503 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Person
Andy Beshear
spectrumnews1.com

U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners

KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Indiana officials respond to Oath Keeper claims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 law enforcement personnel across the country were or members or are current members of "Oath Keepers," according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The findings show nine current or former members who also work in law enforcement live in Indiana and...
INDIANA STATE
#Covid#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Booster#Democratic#Kentuckians
WHAS11

'Crickets': Kentucky Child Welfare Oversight Board questions CHFS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lawmakers questioned the speed of which Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) is implementing new changes on Wednesday. Senator Julie Raque Adams said the Child Welfare and Oversight and Advisory Committee should have seen some movement by now, and said it reflects the state of CHFS.
KENTUCKY STATE
townandtourist.com

25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Kentucky (Elegant & Original!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning your next treehouse vacation, Kentucky might prove to be the perfect location with its southern charm and natural beauty. Kentucky is home to a multitude of treehouses suited for any occasion.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

EV charging infrastructure plan approved for Kentucky highways

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kentucky’s Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved sooner than expected. A release by the U.S. Department of Transportation states the plan is part of a project that will build a convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging network across the country. Kentucky, along with 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, all have approved plans.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
CORYDON, IN
WHAS11

Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
LOUISVILLE, KY

