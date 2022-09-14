Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear offers defense on issues looming in reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is defending his record on a host of challenges sure to surface next year when the Democrat seeks a second term. Those issues include the pandemic, inflation, crime and drug deaths. Some topics came up at his news conference Thursday on the heels of recent developments.
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
kentuckytoday.com
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
wymt.com
Execs with company tasked with Ky. unemployment system upgrade indicted by feds
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It is back to the drawing back for Kentucky’s unemployment system. Upgrades to the system that were shown to be inadequate to handle tens of thousands of claims during the pandemic will have to wait even longer. This comes after labor cabinet officials told lawmakers...
wpsdlocal6.com
Public invited to discuss improving foster care system
FRANKFORT, KY — Citizen Foster Care Review Boards statewide invite the public to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system. Virtual town hall meetings will be held this month on Sept. 19, 21, 27 and 30. Anyone with concerns about the...
Kentucky to receive federal funds for electric vehicle corridor
Kentucky is on a path to continue building up its infrastructure for electric vehicles.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky lieutenant governor celebrates thousands of dollars in grants awarded to McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in McCracken County on Wednesday to announce nearly $580,000 in grant funding for two projects in the county. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is awarding the McCracken County Fiscal Court with a $500,000 economic development grant, and the county also received a $79,503 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
wdrb.com
LG&E, KU urge public to pack emergency preparedness kits in the event of a natural disaster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday is National Preparedness Month, and a local utility company wants to make sure people are ready for the unexpected. LG&E and KU both do continuous training at facilities just like LG&E's East Operations Center on Ballardsville Road, where they simulate real-life situations and make a plan of attack.
spectrumnews1.com
U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners
KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
Study: Kentucky is the 6th least diverse state in US
From 2009 to 2020, Kentucky's diversity rank remained primarily unchanged, one of the few states to remain stagnant.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky, Tennessee getting millions of federal dollars to create electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Kentucky and Tennessee are among the states set to receive millions of federal dollars to create statewide electric vehicle charging networks. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the first $900 million has been approved for electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects across the nation as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Indiana officials respond to Oath Keeper claims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 law enforcement personnel across the country were or members or are current members of "Oath Keepers," according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The findings show nine current or former members who also work in law enforcement live in Indiana and...
'Crickets': Kentucky Child Welfare Oversight Board questions CHFS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lawmakers questioned the speed of which Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) is implementing new changes on Wednesday. Senator Julie Raque Adams said the Child Welfare and Oversight and Advisory Committee should have seen some movement by now, and said it reflects the state of CHFS.
wymt.com
Letcher Countians finding an extra step to building back post-flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians across the region have been living in flood plains without a permit. Now that their houses were destroyed, flood survivors are finding out they have to get a permit from the Kentucky Division of Water to build back. “Just something else we have to...
townandtourist.com
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Kentucky (Elegant & Original!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning your next treehouse vacation, Kentucky might prove to be the perfect location with its southern charm and natural beauty. Kentucky is home to a multitude of treehouses suited for any occasion.
wnky.com
EV charging infrastructure plan approved for Kentucky highways
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kentucky’s Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved sooner than expected. A release by the U.S. Department of Transportation states the plan is part of a project that will build a convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging network across the country. Kentucky, along with 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, all have approved plans.
wpsdlocal6.com
Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
WISH-TV
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
wdrb.com
'It's devastating' | Southern Indiana high schools put rivalry aside to raise awareness about suicide prevention
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana high schools put their rivalry aside Thursday evening for an important cause. The Floyd Central and New Albany soccer teams used their Hoosier Hills Conference doubleheader at Green Valley Elementary School to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The Bulldogs wore jerseys with...
