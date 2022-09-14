Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police chief explains fentanyl's impact on communities following distribution bust
PADUCAH — An investigation starting in 2021 culminated Friday in 14 arrests related to fentanyl trafficking. The Paducah Police Department is charging 23 people with selling fentanyl pills in the area. In total about $200,000 worth of fentanyl pills and more than $242,000 in cash were seized through the...
wkms.org
Murray State police have seen more mental health calls. Here’s what university officials say that means
Murray State University police are seeing a significant increase in mental health and welfare checks — 53% more over the last academic year. University officials said the rise in calls is both indicative of a surge in students struggling with their mental health and a sign of raising awareness of the issue.
KFVS12
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
KFVS12
2-day parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Kentucky high school, Michael Carneal faces his first chance at freedom. Carneal’s two-day parole hearing begins next Monday, September 19. The first day of the virtual hearing will feature family members...
wpsdlocal6.com
Disabled skier finds life on the water
PADUCAH, Ky. - She’s known as the girl born twice. Sarah Switzer is a 23-year-old paraplegic water skier, and her story is unlike any other.
wpsdlocal6.com
Aiming to combat misinformation, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro says its tornado relief work continues in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Catholic Charities is continuing to help with tornado relief efforts in Mayfield and Graves County, and the organization does not have plans to leave or drop any clients. That's the message shared Friday from Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro. The organization sent out...
wpsdlocal6.com
Public defender appointed for Barlow Rural Fire Department chief charged with theft
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A fire chief accused of stealing money from a west Kentucky fire department was arraigned Friday morning in Ballard County. Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Barlow Rural Fire Department Chief David G. Douglas Jr. on a charge of theft by unlawful taking. During Friday's arraignment hearing, a public defender was appointed to represent Douglas in court.
wkms.org
Graves County courthouse demolition draws in locals, hopes for the future
Nine months after a violent December tornado severely damaged the historic Graves County courthouse in Mayfield, the demolition of the red brick building is underway, and the action drew a crowd on Friday. In the months following the storm, people in the community have been waiting to see what would...
Murray Ledger & Times
Epperson bond set at $50,000
MURRAY – The man accused of hurling an improvised explosive device toward a crowd of sorority members congregating just off the campus of Murray State University last weekend was arraigned Tuesday. Calloway District Court Judge Randall Hutchens set a $50,000 cash bond for the 19-year-old Murray native. Shortly after...
wsiu.org
Over 20 people charged in fentanyl trafficking ring in Paducah
An 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah culminated this week in the arrests of 14 people. A total of 23 people were charged in the operation. Spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases, Paducah Police Department drug detectives began an investigation in early 2021 into the organized sale of the drug. Those arrested included repeat offenders with lengthy criminal histories and two generations of the same family.
kbsi23.com
14 arrested, 23 face charges after 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Fourteen people were arrested and 23 people face charges after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah. The investigation was spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases. Paducah Police Department drug detectives began...
westkentuckystar.com
Trial set for suspect in Cadiz double murder
The suspect in last year's double murder of two Cadiz residents now has a trial date. Twenty-nine-year-old Landon Stinson is charged with shooting and killing 76-year-old Sue Faris and her 28-year-old nephew, Matthew Blakeley. Stinson's trial is set for September, 2023, after a pre-trial conference this November 10. Last July,...
kbsi23.com
Missing McCracken County woman found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
wpsdlocal6.com
Hickman County High School put on lockdown after state police notify district about threatening Facebook post
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Hickman County High School was under a lockdown for a time Tuesday afternoon after state police notified district administrators about an alleged threatening Facebook post about the school, the district says. In a Facebook post about the lockdown, Hickman County Schools says state police notified...
wpsdlocal6.com
More than a dozen arrested, 9 others charged in fentanyl investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH — Charges have been filed against 23 people in connection to an 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah, and police say 14 of those charged have been arrested so far. Police Chief Brian Laird held a news conference Friday about the operation, which was a joint investigation with...
Last home delivery of a newspaper in Christian County is an unsettling sign of our times
At 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an event occurred that was little noted by anyone in Hopkinsville. It passed by us like a faint summer breeze in the dark, barely rustling the tree leaves. It came and went without fanfare, but it broke my heart. What so affected me and made so little impact on my fellow citizens? The last delivery of a physical newspaper by a carrier to my front door ended an era going back over a century.
radionwtn.com
UC Shootings Connected; Search On For Suspects
Union City, Tenn.–On September 10, the Union City Police Department investigated two shootings that were linked by vehicles involved. UC Police are trying to identify the occupants of a black Mercedes SUV. “We know the vehicle was occupied by at least 3 black males,” they said. “The picture listed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Community Christian leaves for All "A" State Tournament
PADUCAH, KY -- The Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors received a huge sendoff on Friday morning ahead of their trip to the All "A" State Tournament in Richmond, KY. The Lady Warriors punched their ticket to the All "A" State Tournament by winning the first region championship for the first time since 2016.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky lieutenant governor celebrates thousands of dollars in grants awarded to McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in McCracken County on Wednesday to announce nearly $580,000 in grant funding for two projects in the county. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is awarding the McCracken County Fiscal Court with a $500,000 economic development grant, and the county also received a $79,503 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
