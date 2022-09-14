ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

KFVS12

Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution

The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

2-day parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Kentucky high school, Michael Carneal faces his first chance at freedom. Carneal’s two-day parole hearing begins next Monday, September 19. The first day of the virtual hearing will feature family members...
PADUCAH, KY
Murray, KY
Murray, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Aiming to combat misinformation, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro says its tornado relief work continues in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Catholic Charities is continuing to help with tornado relief efforts in Mayfield and Graves County, and the organization does not have plans to leave or drop any clients. That's the message shared Friday from Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro. The organization sent out...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Public defender appointed for Barlow Rural Fire Department chief charged with theft

BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A fire chief accused of stealing money from a west Kentucky fire department was arraigned Friday morning in Ballard County. Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Barlow Rural Fire Department Chief David G. Douglas Jr. on a charge of theft by unlawful taking. During Friday's arraignment hearing, a public defender was appointed to represent Douglas in court.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Epperson bond set at $50,000

MURRAY – The man accused of hurling an improvised explosive device toward a crowd of sorority members congregating just off the campus of Murray State University last weekend was arraigned Tuesday. Calloway District Court Judge Randall Hutchens set a $50,000 cash bond for the 19-year-old Murray native. Shortly after...
MURRAY, KY
wsiu.org

Over 20 people charged in fentanyl trafficking ring in Paducah

An 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah culminated this week in the arrests of 14 people. A total of 23 people were charged in the operation. Spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases, Paducah Police Department drug detectives began an investigation in early 2021 into the organized sale of the drug. Those arrested included repeat offenders with lengthy criminal histories and two generations of the same family.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Trial set for suspect in Cadiz double murder

The suspect in last year's double murder of two Cadiz residents now has a trial date. Twenty-nine-year-old Landon Stinson is charged with shooting and killing 76-year-old Sue Faris and her 28-year-old nephew, Matthew Blakeley. Stinson's trial is set for September, 2023, after a pre-trial conference this November 10. Last July,...
CADIZ, KY
kbsi23.com

Missing McCracken County woman found

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Last home delivery of a newspaper in Christian County is an unsettling sign of our times

At 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an event occurred that was little noted by anyone in Hopkinsville. It passed by us like a faint summer breeze in the dark, barely rustling the tree leaves. It came and went without fanfare, but it broke my heart. What so affected me and made so little impact on my fellow citizens? The last delivery of a physical newspaper by a carrier to my front door ended an era going back over a century.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

UC Shootings Connected; Search On For Suspects

Union City, Tenn.–On September 10, the Union City Police Department investigated two shootings that were linked by vehicles involved. UC Police are trying to identify the occupants of a black Mercedes SUV. “We know the vehicle was occupied by at least 3 black males,” they said. “The picture listed...
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Community Christian leaves for All "A" State Tournament

PADUCAH, KY -- The Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors received a huge sendoff on Friday morning ahead of their trip to the All "A" State Tournament in Richmond, KY. The Lady Warriors punched their ticket to the All "A" State Tournament by winning the first region championship for the first time since 2016.
RICHMOND, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky lieutenant governor celebrates thousands of dollars in grants awarded to McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in McCracken County on Wednesday to announce nearly $580,000 in grant funding for two projects in the county. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is awarding the McCracken County Fiscal Court with a $500,000 economic development grant, and the county also received a $79,503 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

