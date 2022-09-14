ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reducing transport and industry emissions won't stop climate change- Scientists

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently said, "Half of humanity is in the grip of floods, droughts, forest fires, and hurricanes, yet we continue to burn biofuels." We have a choice—collective effort or collective suicide. It is in our hands to choose. 'These words only express their frustration. Today, Pakistan has been ravaged by the worst rains in six decades.
Grant Piper News

New Crater Discovered In The Atlantic Could Alter Our Understanding Of The Dinosaurs

The leading theory regarding the extinction of the dinosaurs (and much life on Earth) revolves around a single massive asteroid strike. The asteroid in question struck the Earth roughly 66 million years ago and left a 100-mile wide crater off of the Yucatan Peninsula. The asteroid would have vaporized nearly everything capable of sustaining life while blotting out the sun with steam, smoke, and ash.
The Weather Channel

Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.

October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. F​all officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
The Weather Channel

Tropical Storm Fiona Prompts Hurricane Warning In Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

T​his is a previous version of our forecast for Fiona. Click here to see the latest updates on the season's newest hurricane. The Weather Company’s primary journalistic mission is to report on breaking weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.
InsideClimate News

It’s Happened Before: Paleoclimate Study Shows Warming Oceans Could Lead to a Spike in Seabed Methane Emissions

The slowdown of a key ocean current could release methane that is frozen in layers of organic seabed sediments along some of the world’s coastlines, a new study shows. Cold temperatures and high pressure on sea floors currently sequester about one-sixth of the world’s methane, a potent but short-lived greenhouse gas, in an ice-like form called methane hydrate, or clathrates. Sudden thawing of those clathrates could result in a surge of methane emissions that would spike the planet’s fever. The new research, published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows that some of the shallower layers in the Atlantic Ocean could be more vulnerable than previously thought to warming that could release that methane, and that such events have happened in the distant past.
AFP

Climate change likely worsened Pakistan floods: study

Human-caused climate change likely contributed to the deadly floods that submerged parts of Pakistan in recent weeks, according to a rapid analysis on Thursday looking at how much global heating was to blame. To determine what role global heating played in the downpours, the scientists analysed weather data and computer simulations of today's climate to determine the likelihood of such an event occurring at the roughly 1.2 degrees Celsius of warming that human activity has caused since the Industrial era.
nationalinterest.org

On Energy Policy, All-of-the-Above Is the Only Sensible Choice

The reduction of CO2 emissions should not come at the price of putting America’s energy industry in a straitjacket. President Joe Biden needs to rethink his energy-climate-prosperity paradigm. His current thinking holds that the U.S. fossil fuel industry needs to be restrained because its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are causing imminent and catastrophic damage to the Earth. His solution is to hamstring the fossil fuel industry while pushing a government-financed accelerated transition to renewables. That is neither the way toward a reliable energy supply nor reduced emissions. Instead, the new paradigm should be an expansive “all-of-the-above” energy policy that promotes the growth of all American energy sources: fossil, solar, wind, nuclear, hydro, geothermal, and more.
Phys.org

Little Ice Age study reveals North Atlantic reached tipping point

Scientists have used centuries-old clam shells to see how the North Atlantic climate system reached a "tipping point" before the Little Ice Age. The Little Ice Age—a period of regional cooling, especially in the North Atlantic—lasted several centuries, ending in about 1850. A long-standing theory suggests initial cooling...
InsideClimate News

Warming Trends: A Comedy With Solar Themes, a Greener Cryptocurrency and the Underestimated Climate Supermajority

A message about climate change and renewable energy underlies a new bro-mantic comedy coming to theaters next month. In “Bromates,” directed by Court Crandall (“Old School”) and starring Josh Brener (“Silicon Valley”) and Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”), a pair of lifelong friends—Sid, a passionate solar panel salesman, and Jonesie, an eccentric, foolhardy womanizer—get dumped by their live-in girlfriends on the same day and decide to move in with each other. Through their misadventures that eventually lead to an odd encounter with rapper Snoop Dogg (played by himself), Sid excitedly tells everyone he meets—even the women he attempts to flirt with—about the benefits of solar energy, both for the environment and for energy savings.
Mother Jones

Survival Course Caters to Those Who Fear a Climate Apocalypse

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There are several ways to react to a summer of harrowing climate disasters—from indifference to simmering angst to deflating the tire of an SUV—but for Eve Simonsen, the most logical response was to take her two children two hours from home to learn how to build a temporary shelter made of sticks and heaped leaves.
