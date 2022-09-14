Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The CALL in Arkansas County to hold an information meeting and a support meeting in DeWitt next week
The CALL in Arkansas County is hosting an information meeting and a support meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, at Unity Baptist Church at 823 W. Fourth St. in DeWitt. Arkansas County CALL Coordinator Carolyn Knowlton said both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. The CALL is a statewide organization that...
advancemonticellonian.com
New faces join Monticello Fire Department
Monticello Fire Department has filled open positions for full time firefighters with young blood. Cassidy Garcia, 21, of Monticello, and Domonick Adair, 24, of Monticello were hired as full time employees earlier this month and will attend the eight week fire academy and two week driver/operator class in the coming weeks.
Food distribution for central Arkansas families in need
As inflation continues to impact the price of food for families across the state, one group is hoping to provide some relief.
Thyroid cancer: What to know about the illness Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ announcement Friday of a thyroid cancer diagnosis raised numerous questions about the illness and its treatment.
ualrpublicradio.org
UAMS breaks ground on new employee child care center
Work is underway on a child care center in Little Rock for employees of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the 20,000-square-foot facility which will be able to accommodate up to 200 children from infancy through pre-K. City Director Cathy Webb,...
Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief
Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee. Some […] The post Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Little Rock officials warn of 'discolored' water due to I-30 bridge
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock officials are warning customers of the potential for 'discolored water' as they make the switch to a new main water transmission constructed in the new I-30 bridge. The warning applies to Central Arkansas Water customers, more specifically to those in downtown Little Rock...
Pulaski County prosecutor declines to bring charges in death of Little Rock man during December arrest
Neither a Pulaski County deputy nor Little Rock police will face charges after the December arrest of a Little Rock man ended with his death.
magnoliareporter.com
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Union County, cases up in three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 active cases rose in Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were two new virus-related deaths in Union County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,214. Total Active Cases: 104, up eight since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,011. Total Deaths: 99. COVID-19 Metrics for...
Central Arkansas school named National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
This morning two schools in Arkansas received the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor, one school being here in Central Arkansas.
Food, Rides, & Entertainment: Arkansas State Fair returning to Little Rock
Get ready to enjoy days of food, rides, and entertainment at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair, returning to the Little Rock metro next month.
arkadelphian.com
Donut Stop Believin’: Hostess celebrates pledge to Arkadelphia
CLARK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK — Although unveiling the enormous Hostess Brands signs at its new facility didn’t go as planned (as seen in the video below), the company’s chief executive officer delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the citizens of Clark County and southwestern Arkansas.
‘It’s horrible,’ Little Rock historical home catches fire, homeowners dealing with aftermath
A Little Rock family says they spent years trying to restore the historic G.W. Caruth J.C. Cochran House in the historic district of the Governor’s Mansion but all of their hard work went up in smoke after a fire Saturday morning.
Bale Chevrolet plans to build new dealership next to Cantrell Rd, neighbors share concerns
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The possibility of a new car dealership being built in close proximity to a local neighborhood has some Little Rock homeowners worried. Bale Chevrolet on Chenal Parkway proposed a plan to build a new location near Cantrell Road and I-430. However, neighbors in the area...
onlyinark.com
Go Big at Beech St. Bistro in Crossett
Ever been to Crossett? The town of about 5,000 folks sits two hours southeast of Little Rock (near the Louisiana border) and has been dubbed the “Forestry Capital of the South.” There is even a pair of trees in the town’s official logo, which might I add, is a pretty awesome logo.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
With the official start to Fall right around the corner and the weather getting cooler, there is plenty to do in the Natural State and in central Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
LRPD: Suspect wanted in Saturday morning homicide
One person is dead after homicide in Little Rock early Saturday morning.
Man shot in Little Rock apartment identified as father of ‘Cheer’ star
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
Affidavit: Arkansas man said he was Jesus & Satan before cutting his leg off in front of child
Court documents are sharing grim details after deputies said an Arkansas man amputated his own leg in front of his young child.
