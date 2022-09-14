Read full article on original website
Louisiana unemployment hits record low for third straight month
Once again, Louisiana posted record low unemployment numbers. Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates says this is three months in a row of benchmark low jobless claims and/or applications.
