Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Attributes Communication For CB Arthur Maulet’s Improvement After Impressive Week 1 Showing
The Pittsburgh Steelers had many positives to take away from Sunday’s Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Lost a bit in the shuffle, Arthur Maulet provided some huge plays for the defense. The biggest play was when he went untouched into the Bengals backfield, sacking quarterback Joe Burrow and forcing a fumble.
Cowboys WR progress, Bengals have 9 players on initial injury report
As work began in full towards the weekend matchup, Dallas is making their way without four starters and a key reserve. Meanwhile the Cowboys next opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, have a long list of players on their practice report. The number is misleading however as all of the key members of their depth chart are either full participants after playing in Week 1, or trending in the direction of suiting up.
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Matthew Judon spits on Patriots’ ‘moral victories’ ahead of Week 2 tilt vs. Steelers
FOXBOROUGH – Patriots Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon is ready to flush away Week 1. New England lost to the Miami Dolphins, 20-7, on Sunday. Not only did they lose by multiple scores, but the Patriots looked sloppy and unprepared throughout the Week 1 loss. Judon was one of...
Pittsburgh Steelers Release Major Update on T.J. Watt’s Injury Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed star linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve after he tore a pectoral muscle in the team’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He will miss a minimum of four games during the NFL season. While the Steelers will be without the...
Bengals at Cowboys Week 2 Madden Simulation
It’s not often a road team in the NFL is a touchdown-favorite, but that’s who the Cincinnati Bengals are this week. Cincinnati will face a Dallas Cowboys team one week after their quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb injury. This is comforting for Bengals fans, but history has not always been kind to the team in these circumstances.
Joe Burrow Criticizes ‘Dinner Party’ Atmosphere at Super Bowl LVI
The average cost of a ticket was reportedly the most expensive on record.
An interesting breakdown by Kurt Warner
Here's a link to Kurt Warner's breakdown of Joe Burrow last Sunday. Seems like a fair view of things. Does seems like we left some plays out there. Not only do the Steeler have a great defense, they also know our players and their tendencies quite well. Who Dey!!. (Though...
Bengals' Elizabeth Blackburn replaces Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on NFL international committee
Elizabeth Blackburn of the Cincinnati Bengals will replace Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on the NFL’s international committee in 2022. Ross, who had penalties handed down on him last month by the NFL over tampering allegations involving Tom Brady, was removed from three different committees, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.
Dear Kyle Shanahan: Don't Lose to the Seahawks
I want to focus on your offense, Kyle, which scored a mere 10 points last week.
Matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Cowboys
The first road game for the Cincinnati Bengals also features their first NFC opponent in the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott’s injury and subsequent absence might headline the matchup, but the Cowboys still roster high-end talent who can greatly impact Sunday’s game. These are the top matchups we’re most...
Homage debuts NFL Blitz Pack featuring Joe Burrow
With the new NFL season now in full swing, our friends at Homage continue to unveil new attire that should excite any NFL fan. Most recently, Homage debuted its NFL Blitz Pack and Retro Blitz Pack, a callback to the days of NFL Blitz being one of the most popular video games around.
NFL insider Sal Paolantonio says Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is first-ballot Hall of Famer
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has his flaws and his share of critics, both in Pittsburgh and around the league. But there is also no denying how impressive his overall head coaching resume is, and one prominent NFL insider (and Hall of Fame voter) believes it is good enough to make him a first ballot Hall of Famer.
Cincy Jungle staff picks for Thursday Night Football and open thread
Thursday Night Football has the makings to be a high-scoring game as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams won in Week 1, but the Chargers could take a nice early lead in the division if they were to win since they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.
Stephen A. Smith, Marcus Spears release their picks for Heisman Trophy winner
Stephen A. Smith and Marcus debated who should win the Heisman Trophy this season on ESPN’s “First Take”. The two had different answers. Spears really likes what he’s seen from Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud so far this season, and chose him as his pick. One thing that he likes about Stroud, is the offense he’s in with Ryan Day’s system.
