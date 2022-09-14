ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Attributes Communication For CB Arthur Maulet’s Improvement After Impressive Week 1 Showing

The Pittsburgh Steelers had many positives to take away from Sunday’s Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Lost a bit in the shuffle, Arthur Maulet provided some huge plays for the defense. The biggest play was when he went untouched into the Bengals backfield, sacking quarterback Joe Burrow and forcing a fumble.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys WR progress, Bengals have 9 players on initial injury report

As work began in full towards the weekend matchup, Dallas is making their way without four starters and a key reserve. Meanwhile the Cowboys next opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, have a long list of players on their practice report. The number is misleading however as all of the key members of their depth chart are either full participants after playing in Week 1, or trending in the direction of suiting up.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincy Jungle

Bengals at Cowboys Week 2 Madden Simulation

It’s not often a road team in the NFL is a touchdown-favorite, but that’s who the Cincinnati Bengals are this week. Cincinnati will face a Dallas Cowboys team one week after their quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb injury. This is comforting for Bengals fans, but history has not always been kind to the team in these circumstances.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

An interesting breakdown by Kurt Warner

Here's a link to Kurt Warner's breakdown of Joe Burrow last Sunday. Seems like a fair view of things. Does seems like we left some plays out there. Not only do the Steeler have a great defense, they also know our players and their tendencies quite well. Who Dey!!. (Though...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals' Elizabeth Blackburn replaces Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on NFL international committee

Elizabeth Blackburn of the Cincinnati Bengals will replace Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on the NFL’s international committee in 2022. Ross, who had penalties handed down on him last month by the NFL over tampering allegations involving Tom Brady, was removed from three different committees, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Cowboys

The first road game for the Cincinnati Bengals also features their first NFC opponent in the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott’s injury and subsequent absence might headline the matchup, but the Cowboys still roster high-end talent who can greatly impact Sunday’s game. These are the top matchups we’re most...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Homage debuts NFL Blitz Pack featuring Joe Burrow

With the new NFL season now in full swing, our friends at Homage continue to unveil new attire that should excite any NFL fan. Most recently, Homage debuted its NFL Blitz Pack and Retro Blitz Pack, a callback to the days of NFL Blitz being one of the most popular video games around.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Stephen A. Smith, Marcus Spears release their picks for Heisman Trophy winner

Stephen A. Smith and Marcus debated who should win the Heisman Trophy this season on ESPN’s “First Take”. The two had different answers. Spears really likes what he’s seen from Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud so far this season, and chose him as his pick. One thing that he likes about Stroud, is the offense he’s in with Ryan Day’s system.
FOOTBALL

