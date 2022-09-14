Read full article on original website
southfloridareporter.com
Rain Hangs Around Florida Saturday; Tracking Fiona
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning. Look for more storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s. Monday will feature good sun and some clouds. A few...
southfloridareporter.com
Heavy Rains Possible Around Florida Friday; Tracking Fiona
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will bring good sun, some clouds, and a few showers in the morning. Look for plenty of storms and showers in the afternoon, lasting into the evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s. Sunday will feature a mix...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Fiona expected to become hurricane: How close will it come to Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Fiona is making its way across the Atlantic as our sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and is now projected to become a hurricane. Will the system have an effect on Florida?. WHERE IS TROPICAL STORM FIONA LOCATED?. As of 11 a.m....
cbs12.com
Afternoon storms, heavy rain likely on our Saturday afternoon
This morning, moisture from the Atlantic has spawned a few coastal showers across Palm Beach county. These showers are producing some moderate to heavy downpours and even a few lightning strikes. As we go throughout the morning, rain chances will steadily tick up and by the lunchtime hour everyone from...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Fiona continues on path across the Atlantic: Will it impact Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Fiona is continuing to trek across the Atlantic – but is it headed toward Florida?. The National Hurricane Center says Fiona is located east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Fiona is expected to produce up to eight to...
southfloridareporter.com
Heavy Rains For Florida Wednesday; Tracking The Tropics
Wednesday features some sun at times but plenty of showers and storms. The east coast metro area will see passing storms in the morning and early afternoon, with showers dominating the late afternoon and evening. The Gulf coast will see early showers, followed by storms in the mid-afternoon through the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s right at the coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere in South Florida.
wflx.com
Tropical wave with high chance of development heads toward Leeward Islands
South Florida residents and forecasters are keeping an eye on a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean that could strengthen into a tropical depression over the coming days. Invest 96L has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression by the weekend as it heads toward the Leeward Islands.
Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida
MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami."A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm. The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary. That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible. This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday.
southfloridareporter.com
Rainy Days Ahead For Florida; Tracking The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday will bring some sun and passing showers in the morning. Storms will be back in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere. Thursday...
Florida Beach Towns that Still Feel Like "Old Florida."
For some things, modernization is arguably a positive development. New methods and technologies can make our lives run more smoothly. But for other things, sometimes less is more. Such is arguably the case for some Floridians when it comes to development around Florida's beaches. Some would prefer to keep this area unspoiled, pared down, and feeling like "old Florida."
fox13news.com
Over 25,000 invasive lionfish removed from Florida's waters during three-month state challenge
TAMPA, Fla. - In three months, nearly 200 divers searched and removed thousands of lionfish from Florida's waters – 25,299 to be exact. It was all part of the seventh annual Lionfish Challenge. A total of 196 divers made 676 trips, bringing in the highest number of lionfish since 2018.
businessobserverfl.com
After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion
As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
The Cheapest Places to Live in Florida. (Most are Small Towns.)
Defuniak SpringsEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Despite rising housing prices and higher costs of living, Florida is still a popular destination for people looking to relocate. In April and May of 2022, Tampa and Miami topped the real estate website Redfin's list of where people wish to relocate to. However, those two locations have seen sharp housing increases and probably aren't as budget-friendly as other destinations.
fox35orlando.com
Here's why Michael Myers was strolling through a Florida beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween came early this year as beach goers spotted a man dressed up as Michael Myers strolling a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter said he was at Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
ABC Action News
Forecast: Rain timing begins to change today
Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. We'll see a couple of midday storms with the sea breeze but the majority of the rain will come late in the afternoon and evening as the winds shift to off-shore.
Florida Retirement Dream is Fading Away
For decades, Florida has been recognized as one of the best retirement destinations in America. The Sunshine State brings a lot of positives, from diverse food options and robust culture to low taxes and manageable living costs. The dream of Florida retirement was just as strong as the American Dream.
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement Communities
Florida is one of the top places in America considered for retirement. Recently, however, Florida has attracted a large number of newcomers, changing some of the state's core appeals.
southfloridareporter.com
How to Rent an Apartment in Florida
Florida is the ultimate destination for people who want to live out their vacation in paradise. With all of its sunny days and beautiful scenery, it’s easy on your wallet too!. That being said, renting here involves more than just signing a lease on the first meeting with the...
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
