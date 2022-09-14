Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
$19 M. Worth of Antiquities Returned to Italy
Authorities returned nearly 60 antiquities worth an estimated $19 million to Italy in a repatriation ceremony on Monday. Around a third of the objects had been seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Fabrizio Di Michele, Consul General of Italy, was among the Italian officials present at the ceremony to receive the items on behalf of the Italian government. In a statement, Di Michele applauded the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and Homeland Security, who conducted investigations that led to the recovery of the artifacts. He called their ongoing efforts “tireless and steadfast.” Last week, reports circulated that the Met...
Jean-Luc Godard chose to end life through assisted dying, lawyer confirms
Jean-Luc Godard, the maverick French-Swiss director who revolutionised post-war cinema in Europe, died by assisted dying, his lawyer has confirmed. The medical report on the death of the 91-year-old director said he had chosen to end his life. He “had recourse to legal assistance in Switzerland for a voluntary departure” because he was “stricken with ‘multiple incapacitating illnesses’”, Godard’s legal council, Patrick Jeanneret, told AFP.
Why Italy is on verge of electing its first far-right leader since second world war
Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy draw on a vein of fascism in a country that – unlike Germany – has never had to confront its past
IN THIS ARTICLE
Italian police swoop on gang who smuggled migrants into Europe by private jet
Police have arrested five people in Rome and Brussels for smuggling migrants from Turkey to western Europe on private jets.Each migrant passenger would pay around 10,000 euros (£8,600), Italian police said Wednesday. They would be given fake diplomatic papers from St. Kitts and Nevis and put them on aircraft headed to the Caribbean state with a stopover in Europe.The suspects are accused of belonging to a criminal organisation aimed at assisting illegal immigration, a statement said.Upon landing in a European airport, the migrants, described as mostly ethnic Kurds or Iraqis, would get off, declare their real identity and file for...
Narcity
This French Café In Ontario Is A Little Slice Of Paris In A European-Inspired Harbour
You can enjoy a taste of Paris without the long plane ride at this French café in Ontario, about two hours from Toronto. Parisienne Patisserie & Bistro is nestled in the Friday Harbour Resort, a European-inspired marina with a picturesque boardwalk, and it just opened in the spring of 2022.
Bonnes vacances: 10 great holiday destinations in France
Stretching out from Corsica’s northern coast, this 25-mile long peninsula is one of the island’s wildest regions, with stunning beaches, winding hiking trails and small ports on the eastern side, and clifftop villages on the west. Villages such as Erbalunga and Nonza feel authentic and unspoilt, with centuries’ old houses and churches and atmospheric ruins, while fishing villages like Centuri still send out daily boats to bring back spiny lobsters and fish to serve in the waterfront restaurants. Stay at Domain Misincu, a sleekly luxurious bolthole on the east coast.
FOXBusiness
Eiffel Tower to go dark earlier as Paris saves energy
Lights on the Eiffel Tower will soon be turned off more than an hour earlier at night to save electricity, the Paris mayor announced Tuesday, as Russia's war in Ukraine deepens an energy crisis in Europe. Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the iconic tower that is normally illuminated until 1 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
Rail to trail in Istria
Parenzana is the defunct railway that was reset in motion as a scenic walking and cycling trail. Follow along this historic path crossing bridges, passing through tunnels and over viaducts through bucolic landscapes dotted with hilltop towns. The Parenzana was long a ghost railway when it finally got back on...
8 Italian villages you may have never heard of
Travelers tend to head to the big name destinations like Venice, Florence, Rome and even Naples when visiting Italy. But there are many equally, if not more, beautiful villages in the European country that are largely unknown, even among some Italians.
adventure.com
In search of Britain’s forgotten rainforests
Few people know that Britain’s west coast was once covered by rainforest. Now, just a few isolated tracts remain in western Scotland, Cumbria, North Wales and Devon. Shafik Meghji hikes through the Ceunant Llennyrch rainforest, a deep gorge rich in mythology. On the outskirts of the former slate-mining town...
BBC
Italy elections: 'It'll break my heart if energy costs shut my historic shop'
Pistachio, hazelnut and forest fruit - the flavours may have evolved and the recipes changed over the 93-year history of the Pipolo ice-creamery, but its mouth-watering presence on the seafront in Trieste has been a constant. Now, though, the energy crisis may finally force the outlet to close. Beside the...
Phys.org
Climate takes backseat in Italy vote despite extreme events
From parched rivers to a glacier collapse and this week's deadly storms, Italy has suffered numerous climate events this year—but many politicians pay the subject little more than lip service. Desperate to see some firm commitments ahead of September 25 elections, climate activists staged a sit-in at the Rome...
msn.com
The 26 Most Beautiful Castles in Europe
What is it about castles that are so alluring to travelers? Aside from getting us one step closer to living out our fairytale fantasies, the staggering structures showcase some of the world’s best architecture, most stunning landscapes, and maybe even a ghost story or two. There’s perhaps no better place on earth to find awe-inspiring castles than in Europe, where it seems like you can’t visit a city or take a road trip without stumbling upon some sort of royal dwelling. Here you’ll find medieval stone walls, sky-high towers, and bridges arching over glittering moats, everywhere from the Bavarian Alps to the Mediterranean coast. Check out this list of the 26 most beautiful castles in Europe, and get ready to feel like the true royalty you are. This post has been updated with new information since its original publish date.
Time Out Global
Revealed: Europe’s most beautiful railway journeys
There are few pleasures quite as simple and sumptuous as a scenic railway. Gliding along to the gentle, rhythmic chuk-chuk of the rails, chilled out in a temperate carriage – perhaps with a delicious beverage in-hand – and surrounded by jaw-dropping views… what’s not to like?
Comments / 0