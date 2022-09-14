Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Are night sweats a sign of alcohol withdrawal?
Alcohol can cause night sweats in some people. Night sweats occur because alcohol can affect the nervous system and how the body regulates and senses body temperature, blood pressure, and heart activity. Night sweats may also result from alcohol withdrawal or alcohol intolerance. For people who already experience night sweats,...
verywellhealth.com
Alternative Treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerve cells (myelin) in the brain and spinal cord, impairing nerve signaling and causing a variety of symptoms. This is a lifelong condition, but there are a variety of ways people with...
The Daily Collegian
The Medical Minute: That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder
HERSHEY, Pa. — “Young” and “athletic” aren’t adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that’s the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people — often patients in their 20s and 30s — and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
Healthline
Ask the Expert: Psoriatic Arthritis and Muscle Pain
Does psoriatic arthritis cause muscle pain and weakness?. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic, inflammatory musculoskeletal disorder in people with psoriasis. Patients with PsA often complain of muscle pain and weakness. There are several reasons people with psoriatic arthritis can have muscle pain and weakness. Immobility. PsA causes pain and...
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
MedicalXpress
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
ajmc.com
Night Sweats Associated With Hypoxia in People With OSA
Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Sleep and Breathing. The prevalence of night sweats...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
ohmymag.co.uk
Fatty liver disease: The hidden symptoms you should know about
You probably know that jaundice—the yellowing of the eyes and skin — is a likely sign of liver problem. But since diseases linked to the liver hardly show other symptoms, they could go undiagnosed and untreated until they are well advanced, at which point it might be too late. There are some other signs of fatty liver disease to be aware of.
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
Healthline
DISH vs. Ankylosing Spondylitis: Symptoms, Treatment, and More
Diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (DISH) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are different types of arthritis that cause pain and stiffness. While some symptoms of these conditions may overlap, DISH and AS also have distinctions that set them apart from one another. DISH, which is also sometimes called Forestier’s disease, occurs when...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
verywellhealth.com
Neck Pain and Headaches: Causes and Treatments
Headaches and neck pain are two very common symptoms. When they happen together, it may indicate certain medical issues. Causes of headaches with neck pain range from problems that are bothersome but not dangerous (like a hangover) to life-threatening issues (like fluid buildup in the brain). But it’s important for...
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
sciencetimes.com
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
The vagus nerve: Your body's communication superhighway
The vagus nerve serves as the body's superhighway, carrying information between the brain and the internal organs and controlling bodily functions in times of rest and relaxation. The large nerve originates in the brain and branches out in multiple directions to the neck and torso, where it's responsible for actions such as carrying sensory information from the skin of the ear, controlling the muscles that you use to swallow and speak and influencing your immune system.
entrepreneursbreak.com
What are the Symptoms of Menopause?
Menopause is when a woman’s ovaries stop producing eggs, and her uterus stops working. When it comes to New York menopause, the body changes and hormone levels become unbalanced. The most common symptoms of menopause are hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, irritability, depression, and low libido. Menopause can...
Can Vitamin B1 Help Prevent Migraine and Severe Headache?
About 14% of the global population experience migraines, and women are twice as likely as men to have migraines, according to a recent analysis. Vitamin B1 (thiamine) might be able to reduce the frequency of severe headaches and migraines, especially in women, according to a new study. For this study,...
