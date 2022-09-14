Don’t miss anything in the world of crypto with U.Today’s top four crypto news stories over the past day. As reported by Bloomberg, a Seoul court has issued an arrest warrant against Terra founder Do Kwon as he was accused of violating capital market rules. Apart from Kwon, five other individuals are about to be brought to justice as well. The warrant followed after several Terraform Labs employees were prohibited from leaving South Korea in June amid an investigation into the implosion of the Terra project. In July, investigators also raided local cryptocurrency exchanges as part of the probe. At the moment, all six individuals are located in Singapore. According to South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo, local prosecutors plan to work with Interpol in order to carry out these arrests within a year.

