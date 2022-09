5. Belgium

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges is set to welcome the world’s first hydrogen-powered tugboat. In May, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges announced it had ordered the construction of the world’s first hydrogen-powered tugboat. The Hydrotug, which burns hydrogen and diesel together, has been described as an “ultra-low emission” vessel. It comes as part of a broader effort to green operations at the port.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO