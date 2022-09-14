POMEROY, Ohio — Carolyn Anne Grueser, 80, of Pomeroy, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Holzer Meigs ED in Pomeroy. Born June 15, 1942 in Parkersburg, WV,, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Delores Boice Wilson. Carolyn was a 1959 graduate of Middleport High School and a member of the Meigs County Alpha Iota Masters Sorority. She was a devoted volunteer with MCCI’s Komen funded Think Pink program and was the current treasurer of the Meigs County Cancer Initiative. Carolyn enjoyed cross stitching and crossword puzzles.

POMEROY, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO