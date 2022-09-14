Read full article on original website
Friday night's football roundup
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - Only two more unbeaten teams left in the River Cities. Out of the three teams still undefeated, only two were able to keep that status after Friday's games were said and done.
Wahama football holds off furious South Harrison rally, wins 27-22
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) - The Wahama White Falcons football team held a 27-8 lead over visiting South Harrison on Friday night in Mason, saw that lead diminish to 27-22, and the Hawks had a chance to win it with a pass to the end zone on the final play of regulation.
Webster, red zone stops propel Philip Barbour past Liberty, 35-10
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) – It took all of three plays for a lot of things to go wrong for the Liberty Mountaineers late in the second quarter. Third-and-goal from the Philip Barbour 3: Jayce Clevenger is stopped just short of the goal line, is injured, and doesn’t return.
South Gallia Rebels
Mabel Gank
KENTON, Ohio — Mabel Ruth Gank, 98, of Kenton, Ohio, formerly of Oakland, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Hardin Hills Health Center in Kenton. She was a daughter of the late Eberry Arbogast and Myrtle (Mick) Arbogast.
Trinity Church in Pomeroy celebrates 175th anniversary
POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) — As Trinity Church of Pomeroy prepares for their 175th anniversary celebration, the long and memorable history of the church, first established in 1847, is worth a look back. Perhaps longtime Meigs County journalist Charleen Hoeflich summed it up best when she wrote about the church’s...
Carolyn Anne Grueser
POMEROY, Ohio — Carolyn Anne Grueser, 80, of Pomeroy, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Holzer Meigs ED in Pomeroy. Born June 15, 1942 in Parkersburg, WV,, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Delores Boice Wilson. Carolyn was a 1959 graduate of Middleport High School and a member of the Meigs County Alpha Iota Masters Sorority. She was a devoted volunteer with MCCI’s Komen funded Think Pink program and was the current treasurer of the Meigs County Cancer Initiative. Carolyn enjoyed cross stitching and crossword puzzles.
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — BHE Renewables, for investing more than $500 million in a new “renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site” in Jackson County. The facility will use the former Century Aluminum site.
