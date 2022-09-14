ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barber County, KS

Great Bend Post

Cause of Kansas apartment building fire under investigation

KINGMAN COUNTY — Authorities are working to determine the cause of an apartment complex fire in Kingman. Just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to the Eagle Acres apartment complex, 501 N. Thompson Street in Kingman, according to a media release. EMS transported one person to a local...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (9/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/15) At 7:17 a.m. a report of cattle was made in the 10 block of NW 40 Avenue. At 3:41 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at 10th & K-96 Highway. Hemorrhage / Lacerations. At 4:15 p.m. a report of hemorrhage/lacerations at the...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Barber County, KS
Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

Search finds meth during Great Bend traffic stop

On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at approximately 1:35 a.m., a Great Bend Police Department officer made a traffic stop in the 5500 block of 9th Street on a silver 2003 Ford Mustang. During the traffic stop, K9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free air sniff where she alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

KDOT's recommended option for US 56 expansion near Great Bend

The expansion of U.S. 56 Highway, just east of Great Bend, is a high-priority project for the Kansas Department of Transportation. Turning 2.3 miles of the highway into a four-lane expressway went through KDOT’s local consult process and a public meeting Thursday in Great Bend. Several KDOT representatives were on hand at the Great Bend Events Center answering the public’s questions and presenting plans for the expansion.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store

RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (9/15)

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. D & A Testing Pros. 1702 Main St. After a recent testing site closed in the community,...
GREAT BEND, KS
KAKE TV

'Things went from bad to worse': Conflicting accounts in crisis over Halloween show falling apart

PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE)- A Hutchinson man and Park City woman are both blaming the other as being responsible for the downfall of a planned Halloween-themed show falling apart. Jack Sandberg told KAKE News Wednesday he was disappointed by how he said the situation unfolded. Sandburg said he owned and operated Horror Wood Haunt for twelve years, before giving the show up in 2015 to pursue other opportunities.
Hutch Post

Fair schedule for Wed. Sept 14

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wednesday is Shop 'Til You Drop day at the Kansas State Fair. Participating vendors are offering discounts on selected merchandise. You can pick up a flyer at the gate for the list. TobyMac is the headliner at the Nex-Tech Grandstand. His concert will start at 8...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Lair White House offers look back on Kansas State Fair entertainment

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

4H and FFA growing larger footprint at state fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Over the past several years, there appeared to be a decline in the interest level younger school students showed in the Kansas State Fair other than the carnival and entertainment. But that appears to be changing when it comes to the fair and the interest youth...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

USD 428 Great Bend approves increased budget for 2022-23 year

School in Great Bend officially began Aug. 18. And now the school year is funded. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education held its Revenue Neutral Rate and standard budget hearing, voting 7-0 on the passage of both. With increased property valuation across the district, and an increase in mill levy from 41.124 last year to 41.84 this year, the 2022-23 budget is listed just beyond $67 million.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton’s Shafer Gallery making impacts, left generous legacy

The Shafer Art Gallery on the campus of Barton Community College opened in 1992 as a way to permanently display an art collection and present exhibits from all over the world. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Shafer Gallery Director David Barnes said the gallery is just starting to reemerge with displays and folks visiting to see the exhibits.
GREAT BEND, KS
