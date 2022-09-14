Read full article on original website
Hutchinson man hospitalized after 3-vehicle rear-end crash
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just after 3:30 p.m. Friday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1993 Chrysler Imperial driven by Lane David Archer, 27, Hutchinson, was traveling on Haven Road at E Trail West Road. The driver failed to stop for...
Great Bend Post
Cause of Kansas apartment building fire under investigation
KINGMAN COUNTY — Authorities are working to determine the cause of an apartment complex fire in Kingman. Just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to the Eagle Acres apartment complex, 501 N. Thompson Street in Kingman, according to a media release. EMS transported one person to a local...
Kansas authorities identify two men killed in head-on crash after police pursuit
Police say the chase started in Pratt County and ended in Barber County.
Cop Shop (9/15)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/15) At 7:17 a.m. a report of cattle was made in the 10 block of NW 40 Avenue. At 3:41 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at 10th & K-96 Highway. Hemorrhage / Lacerations. At 4:15 p.m. a report of hemorrhage/lacerations at the...
KHP: Driver intentionally hit car in Barber County double-fatal crash, victims identified
Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. Highway 281 in Barber County.
Search finds meth during Great Bend traffic stop
On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at approximately 1:35 a.m., a Great Bend Police Department officer made a traffic stop in the 5500 block of 9th Street on a silver 2003 Ford Mustang. During the traffic stop, K9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free air sniff where she alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.
Reno County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of found cattle
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is looking for the owner of found cattle. “We were unable to locate the owner and would appreciate your help in finding where they belong,” the RCSO said in a Facebook post. According to the RCSO, on Monday, Sept. 12, two cattle were found […]
KDOT's recommended option for US 56 expansion near Great Bend
The expansion of U.S. 56 Highway, just east of Great Bend, is a high-priority project for the Kansas Department of Transportation. Turning 2.3 miles of the highway into a four-lane expressway went through KDOT’s local consult process and a public meeting Thursday in Great Bend. Several KDOT representatives were on hand at the Great Bend Events Center answering the public’s questions and presenting plans for the expansion.
Wheatland Electric hosting Cram the Van at Great Bend's Final Friday Sept. 30
Wheatland Electric will be hosting this year’s Cram the Van food drive at September’s Final Friday at Great Bend Alive Plaza on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend and help support the Community Food Bank of Barton County with a cash or can donation.
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
Jury returns split decision for Kan. man who attacked his mother
PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was sentenced Sept. 8 for a violent attack on his mother. Cory S. Johnson, 38 of Larned, had originally been bound over following a Preliminary Hearing on June 21, on two counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery with alternative charges of Criminal Restraint, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett.
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (9/15)
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. D & A Testing Pros. 1702 Main St. After a recent testing site closed in the community,...
KAKE TV
'Things went from bad to worse': Conflicting accounts in crisis over Halloween show falling apart
PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE)- A Hutchinson man and Park City woman are both blaming the other as being responsible for the downfall of a planned Halloween-themed show falling apart. Jack Sandberg told KAKE News Wednesday he was disappointed by how he said the situation unfolded. Sandburg said he owned and operated Horror Wood Haunt for twelve years, before giving the show up in 2015 to pursue other opportunities.
🎧City Edition: Community Coordinator Christina Hayes
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes that aired Sept. 14, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Fair schedule for Wed. Sept 14
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wednesday is Shop 'Til You Drop day at the Kansas State Fair. Participating vendors are offering discounts on selected merchandise. You can pick up a flyer at the gate for the list. TobyMac is the headliner at the Nex-Tech Grandstand. His concert will start at 8...
Lair White House offers look back on Kansas State Fair entertainment
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.
4H and FFA growing larger footprint at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Over the past several years, there appeared to be a decline in the interest level younger school students showed in the Kansas State Fair other than the carnival and entertainment. But that appears to be changing when it comes to the fair and the interest youth...
USD 428 Great Bend approves increased budget for 2022-23 year
School in Great Bend officially began Aug. 18. And now the school year is funded. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education held its Revenue Neutral Rate and standard budget hearing, voting 7-0 on the passage of both. With increased property valuation across the district, and an increase in mill levy from 41.124 last year to 41.84 this year, the 2022-23 budget is listed just beyond $67 million.
📷Great Bend High students enjoying the Kansas State Fair
Students in Great Bend High School's Future Farmers of America (FFA) had the chance to explore the Kansas State Fair this week.
Barton’s Shafer Gallery making impacts, left generous legacy
The Shafer Art Gallery on the campus of Barton Community College opened in 1992 as a way to permanently display an art collection and present exhibits from all over the world. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Shafer Gallery Director David Barnes said the gallery is just starting to reemerge with displays and folks visiting to see the exhibits.
Great Bend Post
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.
