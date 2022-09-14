ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#17. Indonesia

By Creativa Images // Shutterstock
- Exports: $339.3 million

- Largest exports:

--- Pharmaceutical Products ($147.5 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($66.3 million)

--- Manmade Staple Fibers, Incl Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($36.2 million)

- Total trade: $1.3 billion ($618.6 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $957.9 million

- Largest imports:

--- Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($461.6 million)

--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($95.2 million)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($79.0 million)

