#17. Indonesia
- Exports: $339.3 million
- Largest exports:
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($147.5 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($66.3 million)
--- Manmade Staple Fibers, Incl Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($36.2 million)
- Total trade: $1.3 billion ($618.6 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $957.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($461.6 million)
--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($95.2 million)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($79.0 million)
