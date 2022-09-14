18. Vietnam

In the U.S. military coffee is a staple for many troops. It's not kept in a secure room or encrypted on a network but is found in the hands of sailors who are off watch and in mugs on messy workstations. It's served in chow halls around the world. If the Taliban or Al-Qaida poisoned our coffee supply, our troops would be rendered useless in less than a day.

