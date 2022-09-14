#18. Vietnam
- Exports: $304.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Pharmaceutical Products ($104.7 million)
--- Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($77.4 million)
--- Manmade Staple Fibers, Incl Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($27.1 million)
- Total trade: $5.3 billion ($4.7 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $5.0 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.4 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.4 billion)
--- Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($871.2 million)
