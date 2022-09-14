ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

#18. Vietnam

- Exports: $304.8 million

- Largest exports:

--- Pharmaceutical Products ($104.7 million)

--- Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($77.4 million)

--- Manmade Staple Fibers, Incl Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($27.1 million)

- Total trade: $5.3 billion ($4.7 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $5.0 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.4 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.4 billion)

--- Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($871.2 million)

