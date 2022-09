20. United Arab Emirates

With EASA approval received, Air Works will be able to offer full MPD support for the Airbus 320 family for base maintenance. Air Works, India’s largest independent Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) and aviation services and solutions major, recently announced that the company has received the European Aviation Safety Agency’s [EASA] Part 145 Approval for its state-of-the-art twin-hangar MRO facility at the Cochin International Airport, India. Air Works is the first Indian Airline MRO service provider to be EASA certified and the first to be accredited with EN9110 aerospace standards in SE Asia. The Company offers line maintenance, aircraft cabin interior, commercial aircraft asset management, and safety management solutions.

