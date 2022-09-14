ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#24. Taiwan

 3 days ago

- Exports: $247.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($46.5 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($37.0 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($31.3 million)

- Total trade: $3.9 billion ($3.4 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $3.6 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.6 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($513.7 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($158.1 million)

Related
The Hill

Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?

Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
POLITICS
AFP

Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island

Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
POLITICS
The Hill

Beware of Xi Jinping’s Taiwan trap

While Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third term at the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), set to begin on Oct. 16, his objective likely is to remain in power beyond the next five years and establish a long-lasting legacy. Prior...
CHINA
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
INDIA
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
MILITARY
Reuters

Taiwan to send three person delegation to Abe state funeral

TAIPEI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan will send a three-person delegation to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this month, including a former parliament speaker and a former premier, the island's presidential office said on Thursday.
CHINA
The Independent

France, India say they share concerns over China's rise

The French foreign minister said Wednesday that the war in Ukraine will not overshadow France’s commitments to the Indo-Pacific region, where India and its allies view China’s rising influence with suspicion. Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the security situation in the region and the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including concerns about food security and rising inflation, officials said. Colonna said the two countries share the same concern about China's role, especially along the disputed India-China border. “We spoke a lot about the general situation in the Indo-Pacific and the many challenges...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Taiwan Plus 2022 Is Coming Back to Tokyo This September

The General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC) resumes the Taiwan Plus cultural event in Tokyo, Japan this September after a three-year hiatus. Taiwan Plus 2022, under the theme “Taiwan Kichijitsu,” which means “an auspicious day in Taiwan,” will be held at the Ueno Onshi Park on Sept. 17 and 18.
TRAVEL
nationalinterest.org

Made in China? Why Chinese Components Were Found Inside the F-35

Despite the embarrassing nature of the component’s sourcing, given the increasing tensions between the United States and China, the risk, it seems, to the F-35 program is low to none. Though the alloy for an engine component did originate in China, there is likely no risk to the warplane.
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

Missiles Over Taiwan Fly Over Our Territory: Chinese Analysts Hit Back at US Commander

Chinese defense analysts have lashed out at US Seventh Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Karl Thomas for his "groundless and meaningless" comments on the People's Liberation Army (PLA) firing missiles over Taiwan. In a press briefing in Singapore on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Thomas called out China for the recent live-fire drills,...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Biden Weighs Sanctions Salvo on China to Deter Taiwan Attack

The sanctions package would be unprecedented given the interdependence between the U.S. and Chinese economies. The White House is mulling a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters that the deliberations, which are at an...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Germany Military Must Become Europe's 'Best Equipped': Scholz

Germany is ready to take a leading role in ensuring Europe's security, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday, vowing to transform the country's military into the "best equipped" on the continent. Branding Vladimir Putin's Russia the "biggest threat" to NATO, Scholz said Europe had to be prepared to face up to...
POLITICS
