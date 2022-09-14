#24. Taiwan
- Exports: $247.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($46.5 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($37.0 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($31.3 million)
- Total trade: $3.9 billion ($3.4 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $3.6 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.6 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($513.7 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($158.1 million)
Comments / 0