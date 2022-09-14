ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Countries Tennessee exports the most goods to

By Aleksandar Todorovic // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7NMe_0hvpt3e900

American exports grew 18.7% in 2021 to $2.5 trillion after the coronavirus pandemic drove exports in 2020 to their lowest levels since 2010 , according to Commerce Department data. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the United States on China and the European Union.

Stacker compiled a list of countries that Tennessee exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Countries are ranked by the highest value of exports in 2021 with Tennessee.

The trade gap grew from $576.9 billion in 2019 to $861.4 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, Canada became the top U.S. trade partner after being third in 2020 behind China and Mexico. Keep reading to see which countries your home state exports the most goods to.

You may also like: Countries Tennessee imports the most goods from

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

US chip makers hit by new China export rule

Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Reuters

China's top legislator urges cooperation with S.Korea on supply chains

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's top legislator, Li Zhanshu, called on Friday for more cooperation with South Korea on cutting-edge technologies and supply chain issues. Li, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, was speaking in Seoul after meeting his South Korean counterpart, parliament speaker Kim Jin-pyo.
CHINA
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
ECONOMY
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Mexico#Commerce Department#Tariffs#American#The European Union#The U S Census Bureau
Markets Insider

China and India bought $9 billion worth of additional Russian crude in the 2nd quarter, undercutting the West's attempt to squeeze Moscow's finances

The two nations bought $9 billion in additional Russian crude in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, a Financial Times report says. China and India together imported 11 million additional tonnes during that span. India alone imported 8.42 million tonnes in the second quarter, up from 0.66 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Associated Press

France, India say they share concerns over China’s rise

NEW DELHI (AP) — The French foreign minister said Wednesday that the war in Ukraine will not overshadow France’s commitments to the Indo-Pacific region, where India and its allies view China’s rising influence with suspicion. Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the...
BUSINESS
CBS Philly

Gas prices may take U-turn after EU stops buying Russian oil

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gas prices continue to fall after hitting record highs in June. But experts warn that those prices could take a U-turn.Treasury secretary Janet Yellen says it is possible prices at the pump could jump again this winter. That's because the European Union is going to stop buying Russian oil which could drive up demand for fuel.Yellen says the United States is working on a way to try to cap prices to limit the spikes from trickling down to you.In the Philadelphia region, you can expect to pay $3.86 for a gallon of regular, down about 2 cents from Monday.In South Jersey, you'll pay about $3.66, and in Delaware $3.40.
DELAWARE STATE
nationalinterest.org

Made in China? Why Chinese Components Were Found Inside the F-35

Despite the embarrassing nature of the component’s sourcing, given the increasing tensions between the United States and China, the risk, it seems, to the F-35 program is low to none. Though the alloy for an engine component did originate in China, there is likely no risk to the warplane.
U.S. POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy