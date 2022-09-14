Read full article on original website
JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR
CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
Walmart announces $75m change to stores with departments expanding but it’s bad news for shoppers who hate self-checkout
WALMART will be remodeling its stores for a whopping $75 million as departments expand, but shoppers who hate self-checkout won't be as thrilled. The remodeling projects include expanding Walmart's pickup, delivery, and express delivery services. The express service delivers your groceries to your home in only two hours compared to...
Williams-Sonoma Is Hiring Remote Seasonal Jobs Ahead of the Holidays
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Believe it or not, the holiday season is around the corner, which means that holiday shopping might soon be on your radar, if it isn’t already. But if your budget is understandably tight this year, Williams-Sonoma has got you covered. The retailer is bringing back its remote seasonal job offerings, and they’re hiring 7,000 temporary employees in the coming weeks for anyone looking to score a flexible, WFH gig with plenty of benefits. And yes, that includes a 40 percent employee discount.
Walmart Shoppers Need To Consider Other Delivery Options
Walmart has had several shake-ups in its business this year. The company is trying to cope with the effect of economic issues on its business. One change is that the company plans to sell refurbished devices. Another recent change will see customers needing to update their deliveries provider.
Retail Tech: Bloomingdale’s Debuts Virtual Store, Amazon Acquires Robotics Firm
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Virtual stores Bloomingdale’s/Emperia In celebration of its 150-year anniversary, Bloomingdale’s is introducing a new, futuristic virtual store designed by Emperia, a virtual reality technology developer for the retail, fashion, and art sectors. The virtual store will feature exclusive collections from brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, David Yurman, MCM, Byredo and Baccarat. The retailer is introducing the virtual store during New York Fashion Week as part of one of its biggest anniversary campaigns, featuring celebrations across the U.S., including acclaimed designers, exclusive merchandise and...
The Day After 9/11, This Family-Owned Jam Company Lost All of Its Airline Business. But One Son's Strategic Rebrand Has Brought Lasting Success.
Noah Marshall-Rashid, co-owner of American Spoon, has grown the brand in the decades since 2001.
