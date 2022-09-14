We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Believe it or not, the holiday season is around the corner, which means that holiday shopping might soon be on your radar, if it isn’t already. But if your budget is understandably tight this year, Williams-Sonoma has got you covered. The retailer is bringing back its remote seasonal job offerings, and they’re hiring 7,000 temporary employees in the coming weeks for anyone looking to score a flexible, WFH gig with plenty of benefits. And yes, that includes a 40 percent employee discount.

