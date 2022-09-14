Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
insideedition.com
Senator Announces Switch From Republican to Democrat Citing Recent Party Actions as the Reason
A Colorado Republican senator wrote a letter informing voters he will be changing his party registration to Democrat. Kevin Priola announced Monday, via a letter posted on his personal Twitter, that he will be switching political parties from a Republican to a Democrat. This change comes after serving four terms...
Liz's list: Cheney names Republicans she is spending big to try to take down
Just days after her primary loss in Wyoming, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) announced the creation of a fundraising group focused solely on defeating Trump-backed candidates in the midterm elections.
How Lawmakers Are ‘Quiet Quitting’ Congress
When the U.S. House moved to allow lawmakers to vote remotely in May 2020, it was an important step toward preserving the functioning of government during a dangerous and uncertain pandemic.More than two years later, the country has largely returned to a pre-COVID normal. Capitol Hill itself has even reopened its doors to visitors. And yet, remote voting remains in full effect—with lawmakers using the privilege more than ever.A comprehensive review of voting data this year in the U.S. House of Representatives, conducted by The Daily Beast, shows that the vast majority of lawmakers have voted remotely at least once.Since...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buzzfeednews.com
The Cowboys For Trump Founder Has Been Removed From His Elected Office For His Role In The Capitol Riot
A judge removed Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin from his elected position as a county commissioner in New Mexico on Tuesday over his participation in the insurrection at the US Capitol. The ruling, made by District Court Judge Francis Mathew, marks the first time that an elected official has...
Fraudulent Document Cited in Supreme Court Bid to Torch Election Law
Supporters of the “independent state legislature theory” are quoting fake history.
Mitch McConnell's $200 million race for control of the Senate — "The Takeout"
If you had over $200 million to spend, how would you spend it?. That's the question Steven Law, president of Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), is confronting this fall. It's his job to dole out the unlimited donations his organization receives to bolster Republican chances of taking back the Senate. The...
Democrats need 10 GOP senators to pass same-sex marriage bill. Does it stand a chance?
Three GOP senators have signaled they would vote in favor of the bill, including Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 Primaries To Watch On Tuesday
Months of primaries come to an end Tuesday when a pair of New England states hold the final major contests before November’s general election. The themes are similar to what we’ve heard since the first contests in Texas on March 1: Republicans are grappling over former President Donald Trump’s influence in Senate contests, and Democrats are wondering how best to hold on to their narrow congressional majorities.
Interest group’s ad rakes Axne over term limits issue but ignores Grassley, Ernst
Televisions are getting larger, but that does not make it easier to decipher the political ads that are as common these days as gnats at a picnic. There is one thing we should understand about these ads: Their purpose is not to educate voters or inform them about the finer points of a candidate’s views. Instead, […] The post Interest group’s ad rakes Axne over term limits issue but ignores Grassley, Ernst appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0