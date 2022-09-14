Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Police: Man accused of shooting his roommate after a fight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested and accused of shooting his roommate after a fight. Thursday around 8:15 p.m. Champaign Police were called to the 500 block of Elm Street for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found a 42-year-old Champaign man with a non-life-threatening...
WAND TV
16-year-old in stable condition after Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in Champaign Friday night. According to the Champaign Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of W. Springfield Avenue around 7:48 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found the...
Man accused of killing daughter in domestic dispute
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is charged with murder in relation to the death of his own daughter. 69-year-old Raymond Gwin was arrested by Champaign Police on Monday and charged with four counts of murder by Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz. The arrest comes after police uncovered new evidence in a July […]
U of I dorm hall vandalized, student arrested
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is facing a charge of criminal damage to state property after a residence hall on campus was vandalized on Wednesday. Officers said they arrested William Turk, 18, on Thursday in connection to the vandalism. A University Housing employee reported to police that 23 ceiling-mounted exit signs […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Police investigate shots fired incident in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating a shots fired incident that was reported Tuesday night in Urbana. Police said around 11:50 PM on Tuesday, Urbana officers responded to the area of Main Street and Smith Road for a report of shots heard. According to police when officers arrived they discovered...
Two arrested in Gibson City drug raid
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in a joint raid by the Gibson City and Paxton Police Departments. Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in Gibson City and found inside the home 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a scale and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Two people inside […]
vandaliaradio.com
Two individuals charged in Fayette County Court with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Two individuals were charged on Wednesday in Fayette County Court with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. 36 year old Jeremy K. Holsapple of Coffeen and 23 year old Summer D. Cole of Witt were both charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, which is a Class 2 Felony. Information on both charges says the defendants were in possession of a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 truck.
Urbana Police investigating after home hit by shots
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that resulted in a house being hit by gunfire. Officers said they responded to the area of Main Street and Smith Road late Tuesday night for a report of shots being fired. They found no one hurt, but did find three shell casings in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Champaign Co. lieutenant graduates from FBI program
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant graduated from a FBI program. According to a news release, Lt. David Sherrick graduated from the FBI National Academy on Tuesday. The 10-week program teaches law enforcement officers advanced communication, leadership and officer resiliency to help them lead back in their own communities. Sherrick is […]
‘She was such a beautiful soul’: shooting victim’s best friend speaks out
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A father is in jail, accused of killing his 34-year-old daughter. Latoya Gwin was shot and killed two months ago, but we’re learning more details about her and the case every day. A close friend is now speaking out about this tragic loss and what it means to live without her. […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Aaron Banks Receives Eight Years for Burglary and Theft
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S RELEASE. On September 13, 2022, Vermilion County Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Aaron Banks to eight (8) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of Burglary and one count of Theft. Both of the eight (8) year prison terms are to run concurrently. Due to Banks‘s criminal history, he is serving an extended term sentence in both cases. Typically, Burglary is a Class Two (2) Felony punishable from three (3) to seven (7) years in the Illinois Department of Correction and followed by one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Typically, Theft–Possession of Stolen Property is a Class three (3) Felony punishable from two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and followed by up to one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Day–for–day sentencing credit applies to the entire sentence.
2 arrested, guns seized after police chase
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are in custody, but authorities are trying to find another suspect after a driver took off during a traffic stop. Officers with the Champaign Police Department pulled over a driver at 4:34 p.m. near University and Goodwin in Urbana, but then the driver fled. The suspect vehicle was then […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Decatur Police search for missing 56-year-old woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department is asking the publics help in locating a missing 56-year-old woman. Police are currently searing for Dawn Varvel, 5'5", 220lbs, who was reported missing by a family member. Authorities said Varvel was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of...
WAND TV
Coroner: Rantoul man may have experienced medical episode before deadly crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner is releasing the name of a driver who passed away in a single vehicle accident Sunday near Rantoul. Homer J. Green, 46, of Rantoul was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. on September 11 in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department located in Urbana.
Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
10 dogs stolen, stuffed in large duffle bag from Hammond pet store
Surveillance footage captured the incident.
WAND TV
Champaign Fire crews respond to gas vault fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign firefighters responded to a fire in a gas vault at 1606 Rion Drive Friday afternoon. According to the fire department once on the scene crews believed the sprinkler system had activated and was controlling the unknown fire. Crews entered the building and found a fire...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
Champaign firefighters respond to fire at EpiWorks
CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters said they responded to a building fire Friday afternoon. In a press release, officials said the fire was in the gas vault of EpiWorks at 1606 Rion Drive. The fire caused crews to evacuate a nearby hotel and school. Crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to respond to […]
Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
Comments / 0