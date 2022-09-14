MILES – The 45th Annual Miles Cotton Festival was celebrated on Saturday, September 10th under sunny skies in the Miles City Park. The annual event is sponsored by the Miles Preservation Authority. This year’s theme was Rockin’ Cotton and began at 9 in the morning with a parade. Countless parade participants and spectators were in attendance showing off tractors, tricked-out cars and pickups, Cotton Queen participants and various organization’s floats uniquely decorated for the event. Following the parade, the public gathered at the park and shopped at the various booths set up. Vendors sold homemade barbecue sauce, all types of food, clothing, toys, monogrammed gifts, and Texas-themed memorabilia, just to name a few. There was something for everyone. Children had a bounce house and even a gentleman twisting and making all sorts of objects from tiny balloons, entertaining kids of all ages. There was something for everyone across an area that encompassed several city blocks. Stores and restaurants downtown were open for the event, as well, and welcomed the city’s visitors.

MILES, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO