San Angelo, TX

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo Celebrates Food,Music and, Above All, Beer

This weekend (Saturday September 17th) is the 2nd Annual Plateauberfest from 12:00pm through 6:00pm at 214 South Chadbourne in San Angelo, TX! It is a similar time like Germany’s Oktoberfest where people come in and have a great time with friends, family, and beer. The craft beer is from Plateau Brewing Company and there is so much to enjoy. Come to downtown San Angelo this Saturday for live music, delicious barbeque from Southern Smoke BBQ, and of course…BEER!
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Southern Drag Boat Finals Show & Shine Is Wednesday!

The SDBA FINALS are next weekend but we are getting ready for the BIG "Show and Shine" Wednesday, September 21st and we want you to join us for all of the fun!!. The Spring Creek FINALS drag boat races will be held at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park on Lake Nasworthy Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 23rd through the 25th with three exciting days of boat racing for you to enjoy.
SAN ANGELO, TX
runnelscountyregister.com

Miles Cotton Festival draws in hundreds

MILES – The 45th Annual Miles Cotton Festival was celebrated on Saturday, September 10th under sunny skies in the Miles City Park. The annual event is sponsored by the Miles Preservation Authority. This year’s theme was Rockin’ Cotton and began at 9 in the morning with a parade. Countless parade participants and spectators were in attendance showing off tractors, tricked-out cars and pickups, Cotton Queen participants and various organization’s floats uniquely decorated for the event. Following the parade, the public gathered at the park and shopped at the various booths set up. Vendors sold homemade barbecue sauce, all types of food, clothing, toys, monogrammed gifts, and Texas-themed memorabilia, just to name a few. There was something for everyone. Children had a bounce house and even a gentleman twisting and making all sorts of objects from tiny balloons, entertaining kids of all ages. There was something for everyone across an area that encompassed several city blocks. Stores and restaurants downtown were open for the event, as well, and welcomed the city’s visitors.
MILES, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

3rd Annual 1st Responders BBQ at Lake Nasworthy to Benefit Jaxon's Journey Saturday

SAN ANGELO – Some of the Country's most dedicated BBQ connoisseurs are gathering at the end of Spillway Rd. at Lake Nasworthy Friday evening and Saturday to raise money for a good cause, cook & eat some great BBQ, and generally spread good cheer during the 3rd(ish) annual First Responders BBQ Cookoff.  Organizers say they will have a kids Q category along with chicken, ribs, brisket, and beans. And they will need judges for every category!!! The proceeds from the always fun event will go to Jaxon's Journey.  Jaxon is the son of Jamie and Dawna Robbins. Jamie works at Lowes Home…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Snow cone van melts in Sonic drive-thru

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Below Zero Shaved Ice branded van met its fiery end in a Sonic drive-thru mid-Wednesday afternoon. According to the fire department battalion chief in a statement, they responded to the vehicle fire with a full structure response; two fire trucks attacked and brought down the flame while rescue detoured vehicles […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! DAILY | Chipotle Announces Opening Date!

Today on LIVE!- Monette Molinar to discuss Mexican Heritage Month and the events they are putting on starting this Thursday, September 15th, 2022!. Also, Chipotle has announced their opening date, the shooter from last night claims self-defense, a truck crashed into cement pillars under an overpass, the weather for the week, and we talk Sonora Bronco Football!
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Recycling Contamination

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Of the 12 tons of recycling that Butts Recycling Incorporated (BRI) sees everyday coming from San Angelo residents, roughly 35 percent of it is contaminated. General Manager Shawn Stine says, “contamination is not really the recyclable item being contaminated. It’s items that are not supposed to be in there. That’s the contamination like […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is Saturday!

The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is being held this Saturday at Ranch 277 in Christoval featuring an awesome music lineup and more!. This year’s festival is is going to be fantastic in every way. The live music performances are going to be very entertaining with the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon, Texas Double Shot and headlining this year will be the very popular Josh Abbott Band!
CHRISTOVAL, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

City of San Angelo to Sue Netflix

SAN ANGELO, TX — City Attorney Theresa James wants the City of San Angelo to join a statewide effort to recover franchise fees from multiple streaming providers of video content including Netflix. The resolution to authorize hiring the attorneys to sue the streaming providers lists Netflix, Hulu, and Disney DTC, LLC, “and other video providers” is proposed for City Council approval on Tuesday. Streaming providers are proving video content over broadband internet lines that are laid inside City right-of-ways. The ability to sue the streaming providers comes from a legacy Texas law called The…
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events calendar, Sept. 16-18

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Barrel Racing Slack, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1801 E. South 11th St.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad

BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
BANGS, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas.

