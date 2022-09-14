ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Operating Subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation. The operating subsidiaries are Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, MGIC Indemnity Corporation, and MGIC Assurance Corporation (collectively referred to as MGIC). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Milwaukee, WI.
IDACORP Increases Common Stock Dividend 5.3%

IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP's common stock to $0.79 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $3.16 per share on an annual basis. "IDACORP's Board of Directors has approved a...
Why Aditxt Shares Dipped Over 58%; Here Are 82 Biggest Movers From Friday

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA shares jumped 53% to close at $0.58 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI shares climbed 50.4% to settle at $3.76 on Friday after the company announced the sale of its Chinese manufacturing facilities to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology for $150 million. iBio, Inc. IBIO gained 49.8% to...
MagicTouch SCB receives IDE approval for In-Stent Restenosis indication

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- The US FDA has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) indicated for In-Stent Restenosis (ISR). US FDA's IDE approval allows the MagicTouch SCB to be used in a pivotal clinical study to support safety and effectiveness...
What's Going On With Apple Shares

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.06% to $149.22. Shares of companies in the broader technology sector are trading lower during Friday's trading session amid fears of an economic slowdown, which has negatively impacted the outlook growth sectors and caused a risk-off sentiment in today's session. Economic uncertainty...
Monthly Dividend ETFs

Want to jump straight to the best ETF broker? Check out Interactive Brokers. Risk-averse investors prefer assets earning high yields and offering low risk. Certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide benefits and dividends. Most ETFs pay dividends quarterly, but some offer investors monthly earnings. The rising popularity of monthly dividend ETFs...
