Read full article on original website
Related
USC vs. Fresno State football preview, prediction
USC returns home to the Memorial Coliseum with a jump in the polls to host Fresno State in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday. Southern Cal is 2-0 after big wins over Rice and at Stanford and playing behind an offense that looks as skilled and productive as advertised. Fresno comes in 1-1 ...
College football games today: Week 3 college football schedule, TV info
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, TV schedule information,
NFL・
West Virginia scores on every drive in 65-7 rout of Towson
Big freshman CJ Donaldson Jr. carried nine times for 101 yards and three touchdowns to help West Virginia cruise to
How BYU honored Oregon’s Spencer Webb
The fallen Ducks player died in a climbing accident this summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVU - Towson Game Photo Gallery
The West Virginia Mountaineers got their first win of the season in 65-7 fashion over the Towson Tigers. Catch up on all the game action here.
Urban Meyer Names His Biggest Early-Season Surprise Team In College Football
During this Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, the crew named their biggest early-season surprise. Urban Meyer's pick may just shock you. In a surprising turn of events, Meyer picked Michigan as his surprise team heading into Week 3. Meyer knew the Wolverines would enter this season with a talented...
247Sports
Mike Leach 'jealous' of 'turnover sword' Arizona used to spear Mississippi State's footballs in Week 2 game
The Mississippi State football team had multiple footballs destroyed by the University of Arizona during the Bulldogs' Week 2 win at Arizona after the Wildcats showed off a "turnover sword," spearing footballs with a cactus-shaped sword that were recovered in turnovers forced by the Arizona defense. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, during his weekly radio show, was asked if he felt the Wildcats should have been penalized for their actions involving an opponent's property. But Leach laughed it off in a spiel, saying he was "jealous" he didn't think of the same idea for Mississippi State before saying he's confident Arizona will compensate for the footballs.
TCU coach Sonny Dykes mocks USC for leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten
USC and UCLA's move the Big Ten has not gone without criticism
Comments / 0