The Independent

Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital

A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
California State
Daily Mail

Brute, 28, is released by NYC judge after 'mutilating and killing man, 49, with a knife near Times Square' - despite woke DA's pleas to KEEP him in jail

An accused murderer who 'mutilated' his victim in a vicious Manhattan knife fight has been released from Rikers Island on bail less than a day after the killing, despite prosecutors' pleas. Jesus Ramirez, 28, bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square, and the pair began fighting near the Port...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

'I have been a hostage': Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her abusive ex-lover forced her into it to support daughter's musical career

The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other enclaves of high society by masquerading as a Rothschild heiress says her Moscow-raised ex-lover threatened her into the ruse to boost his own finances. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published an expose delving into a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Court hears girl accused gunman Nikolas Cruz of inappropriate touching years before Parkland

Nikolas Cruz was accused of “inappropriately touching” a young girl years before he murdered 17 in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to shocking courtroom testimony.Finai Browd, who was best friends with Cruz’s late adoptive mother Lynda Cruz, mentioned the disturbing detail in a pre-recorded video deposition played in Florida court on Monday.Ms Browd recalled how she and Lynda became best friends when they both lived in New York in the 1980s. The friends then both moved to Florida with their husbands and deliberately lived near each other.Around the same time that Lynda and her husband...
PARKLAND, FL
NBC News

Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago

Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
NEWARK, CA
The Independent

Trump-backed candidate’s ex-husband claims she threatened to crash car to kill him and their daughters

The former husband of MAGA-Republican Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo claims she threatened to crash her car — with intent to kill him and their two children — after he asked for a divorce, court filings suggest. Jezebel obtained copies of the court documents in which Ms Karamo's ex-husband, Adom Karamo, said she threatened to kill him and their young daughters over a divorce dispute. He describes an alleged incident in which Ms Karamo tried to wrestle the steering wheel out of his hand while he was driving with her and their children in a car. He said...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Prosecutors seek eight-month prison sentence for Sherri Papini over faked kidnapping

“Super mom” Sherri Papini, who admitted to faking her 2016 kidnapping, should receive eight months in prison for triggering a massive law enforcement operation and wasting countless resources, federal prosecutors recommended to the judge presiding over the Northern Californian’s case.Federal prosecutors rejected the proposal from probation officials who asked that the 40-year-old only serve one month, noting that the 40-year-old woman who admitted to staging the hoax continues to peddle the lie that she was abducted while out for a jog five years ago.“Papini’s actions had real negative consequences for the community and other victims,” Assistant US Attorneys Veronica...
REDDING, CA
People

NYPD Officer Apparently Punches a Woman in the Face and Knocks Her to the Ground in Viral Video

An NYPD officer is under fire after video shows him apparently punching a woman in the face and knocking her to the ground below. On Tuesday, around 5 p.m. local time, authorities were in search of attempted murder suspect Elvin James, 22, in Harlem, New York, when the woman, 19-year-old Tamani Crum, confronted an officer, as seen in body cam footage shared to Twitter by the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

