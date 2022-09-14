ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calls for team owner Robert Sarver's resignation

Here is an ''open letter'' released Thursday by Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calling for the resignation of majority owner Robert Sarver, who has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million for ''workplace misconduct and organizational  deficiencies" found during an 10-month NBA investigation of his 18-year tenure as team owner.  Najafi is...
Fox News

Chris Paul says NBA punishment on Suns owner Robert Sarver 'fell short'

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul responded to the NBA’s punishment of Suns owner Robert Sarver, saying that the league "fell short" with it. Paul, who was the former president of the National Basketball Players Association, joins the likes of LeBron James and others that have spoken out about Sarver and how the NBA is giving him a one-year suspension and $10 million fine for making racist and misogynistic remarks.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe

Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
The Spun

Major Sponsor Threatens To Leave Suns If Robert Sarver Remains Owner

On Thursday night, Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for majority owner Robert Sarver's resignation. Less than 24 hours later, the team's jersey patch partner issued a similar statement. PayPal announced on Friday that it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver continues...
102.5 The Bone

NBPA executive director calls for league to ban Suns owner Robert Sarver for life

The calls of the NBA to eject Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver keep getting louder. Three days after the NBA released a report detailing the billionaire's workplace misconduct and disciplining him with a one-year suspension and $10 million fine, National Basketball Players Association executive director Tamika Tremaglio said the players union is calling for Sarver to banned from the league for life.
Hoops Rumors

LeBron James slams NBA’s punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver: ‘Our league definitely got this wrong’

NBA megastar LeBron James is using his reach and mass appeal to let basketball fans know that the NBA failed in its punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. The biggest story in the association this week was the NBA handing down a notable suspension and fine against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. The 60-year-old NBA boss will be banned from the league for the next year and was hit with a $10 million fine — the maximum the league can levy. He must also, “Complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.” The punishment comes following an investigation that started late last year following an ESPN expose on allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct by Sarver during his nearly 20-year tenure as the Suns’ owner.
Axios

NBA commissioner, LeBron James respond to Suns owner's suspension

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Lakers star LeBron James responded Wednesday to the one-year suspension and $10 million fine against Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury basketball teams. Driving the news: James expressed that Sarver should've received a tougher punishment, while Silver defended it, saying that...
Yardbarker

LeBron James Reacts To Robert Sarver Decision

Former Miami Heat player LeBron James was among the several NBA players to react to saga of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million for making racist and misogynist remarks in the workplace. James took to Twitter to express his viewpoint. He...
