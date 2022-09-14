ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Markets Insider

The Fed is the 'new arbiter of oil prices' as rate hikes weigh on economic activity, energy historian Daniel Yergin says

The Federal Reserve has become "the new arbiter of oil prices," according to energy historian Daniel Yergin, as the central bank's rate hikes add pressure to energy markets. Yergin told CNBC's Squawk Box on Wednesday that the central bank's benchmark interest rate increases to combat inflation are "permeating the oil market as it is the stock market." Yergin added that demand is down sharply compared to the same period in 2021, further complicating the picture.
Fortune

The stock market plunge shows ‘The Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution

Stocks plunged on Tuesday as fears that the Federal Reserve will ultimately spark a recession spread like wildfire after a hotter-than-expected inflation print. The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year in an attempt to cool rising consumer prices, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that his inflation fight is “unconditional” and rate hikes will continue even if it means some “pain” for Americans.
Markets Insider

The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says

The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
Markets Insider

Bridgewater's co-chief investor says the US is at the center of a global financial bubble - and warns a crushing recession is on the cards

Greg Jensen predicted asset prices wouldn't bounce back to pre-pandemic levels. The Bridgewater boss diagnosed a huge financial bubble, and flagged the risk of a painful recession. The hedge fund's co-chief investor has warned asset prices could tumble as much as 25%. US asset prices won't rebound to pre-pandemic highs,...
The Ringer

The Housing Recession Is Coming

While the broader economy is almost certainly not in a recession, the U.S. housing market is facing a painful reset. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to reduce inflation, the most rate-sensitive sector of the economy—which is housing—is taking it on the chin. Today’s guest, Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, breaks down the queasy state of the U.S. housing market, the prospect of a correction, what nationwide falling housing prices will mean for the broader economy, the global synchronized decline in housing, and how China’s extremely bizarre year is affecting our economy.
Reuters

Fed likely to hike by 100 bps in September -Nomura

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee, is likely to raise its short-term interest rate target by a full percentage point at its policy meeting next week, because of the emergence of upside inflation risks, Nomura analysts said on Tuesday.
The Associated Press

Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street fell following last week’s Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated. Shanghai and Hong Kong fell while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Monday, adding to last week’s losses. Stocks tumbled after Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to a strategy of rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. That appeared to quiet speculation the Fed might ease off due to signs economic activity is cooling.
Washington Examiner

Inflation comes in hotter than expected at 8.3% annual rate in August

Inflation ticked down to 8.3% for the 12 months ending in August, according to the consumer price index, hotter than expected but still a decline from the month before. The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday revealed that while it ticked down, inflation is still high despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. July’s headline CPI reading clocked in at 8.5%.
