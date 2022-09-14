Read full article on original website
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) expects a "big bump" in the income it earns from rising interest rates, its chief executive officer told investors at a conference on Monday.
The Federal Reserve has become "the new arbiter of oil prices," according to energy historian Daniel Yergin, as the central bank's rate hikes add pressure to energy markets. Yergin told CNBC's Squawk Box on Wednesday that the central bank's benchmark interest rate increases to combat inflation are "permeating the oil market as it is the stock market." Yergin added that demand is down sharply compared to the same period in 2021, further complicating the picture.
Stocks plunged on Tuesday as fears that the Federal Reserve will ultimately spark a recession spread like wildfire after a hotter-than-expected inflation print. The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year in an attempt to cool rising consumer prices, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that his inflation fight is “unconditional” and rate hikes will continue even if it means some “pain” for Americans.
The Housing Recession Is Coming
While the broader economy is almost certainly not in a recession, the U.S. housing market is facing a painful reset. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to reduce inflation, the most rate-sensitive sector of the economy—which is housing—is taking it on the chin. Today’s guest, Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, breaks down the queasy state of the U.S. housing market, the prospect of a correction, what nationwide falling housing prices will mean for the broader economy, the global synchronized decline in housing, and how China’s extremely bizarre year is affecting our economy.
On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested that President Joe Biden and his administration were not concerned by his viral, split-screen moment from the day prior.
President Joe Biden says that Americans shouldn’t worry about Tuesday’s stock market drop, arguing things are “going to be fine” despite continued reports of higher-than-expected inflation. “The stock market doesn’t necessarily reflect the state of the economy, as you well know,” Mr Biden told reporters in...
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street fell following last week’s Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated. Shanghai and Hong Kong fell while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Monday, adding to last week’s losses. Stocks tumbled after Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to a strategy of rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. That appeared to quiet speculation the Fed might ease off due to signs economic activity is cooling.
Inflation ticked down to 8.3% for the 12 months ending in August, according to the consumer price index, hotter than expected but still a decline from the month before. The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday revealed that while it ticked down, inflation is still high despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. July’s headline CPI reading clocked in at 8.5%.
