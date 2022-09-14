WWE presented "NXT UK" as a brand from 2018 until 2022, with the company airing the final episode on September 1. While WWE released a majority of the "NXT UK" talent — such as Mark Andrews and Emilia McKenzie — Ilja Dragunov was not one of them. The former "NXT UK" Champion wrestled his first match for the company in April 2019 and remained with the brand throughout the rest of its existence. However, now that "NXT UK" is no more, there were questions of what the future would hold for Dragunov.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO