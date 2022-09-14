Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Ricky Steamboat's In-Ring Future
A dragon that has long been dormant is finally returning to battle this fall! It was announced today via Sports Illustrated that legendary WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is making a return to in-ring action for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina's Dorton Arena. "Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we're excited to bring a legend back to the ring," Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins said. "Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today."
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns, Tag Team title match set for next week's WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns returning, a Tag Team title match, plus Braun Strowman's first match back in WWE are set for next week's WWE SmackDown. Reigns' return was announced during this week episode, and it will be his first appearance on WWE programming since defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
Bleacher Report
Mapping Out the Rest of 2022 For AEW's MJF: Champion or Sideshow?
Following AEW Double or Nothing, Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s absence was the hottest story heading into the summer. That seems hard to believe now considering everything that has happened in professional wrestling this year. However, his infamous promo from the June 1 episode and abrupt hiatus successfully blurred the line between fiction and reality.
Bleacher Report
AEW's MJF Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum
AEW superstar Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most hated heels in all of professional wrestling, but there's at least one person who loves him. MJF took to Twitter and confirmed his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum:. MJF recently made his return to AEW programming, winning the...
Bleacher Report
WWE's Logan Paul Issue, AEW's Wardlow About to Explode, More Friday Wrestling Takes
Friday's episodes of SmackDown and Rampage were filled with some fun action, a few key storyline developments and some other interesting tidbits. Logan Paul is officially back on the scene in WWE, but he may have crossed the wrong person this time by entering into a feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.
Bleacher Report
Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul WWE Universal Title Match Announced for Crown Jewel PPV
WWE Hall of Famer and chief content officer Triple H announced Saturday that Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 5. BREAKING NEWS: As announced by <a href="https://twitter.com/TripleH?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TripleH</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/LoganPaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LoganPaul</a> will challenge <a href="https://twitter.com/WWERomanReigns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWERomanReigns</a> for the...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Best Opponents for Roman Reigns' Next WWE Title Match
Although all signs pointed to Drew McIntyre finally dethroning Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal champion at Clash at the Castle, The Tribal Chief found a way to win once again and walk out with his historic reign still intact. Reigns hasn't appeared on WWE TV since the super-show in...
wrestlinginc.com
Stipulation Added To Liv Morgan Vs. Ronda Rousey Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Last week, it was made official that former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey would get another shot at regaining the title when she takes on current champion Liv Morgan. Now, a stipulation has been added to their title showdown at WWE's Extreme Rules event. The first time these two went...
Bleacher Report
Hot Take: WWE Has Easy Way Out of 'Complex' Roman Reigns Situation With World Titles
WWE has long had an issue with Roman Reigns as its unified champion. Things would be great if Reigns was showing up on both Raw and SmackDown the majority of the time. But instead he has been a part-timer while midcard titles instead headline shows. The unified title situation was...
PWMania
MJF Introduces New Stable on AEW Dynamite and Rips Jon Moxley
MJF grabbed a microphone after Jon Moxley’s victory over Sammy Guevara to advance to the finals of the AEW World Title Tournament. He wanted to get some things off his chest, so he shared his thoughts with the fans. MJF came out to the ring to trash Jon Moxley....
Yardbarker
WWE & Bray Wyatt have talked about return, Triple H has more surprises planned
WWE and Bray Wyatt have had discussions regarding his potential return to the company. Our own Dave Meltzer addressed recent talks that have occurred between the two sides in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At...
Bleacher Report
Push or Bury: What Should WWE Do With Austin Theory?
On first pass, it might sound a little weird to wonder whether WWE should push Austin Theory or shove him to the side. Theory, after all, got the big nod from the company with his Money in the Bank triumph and he's since been on the outskirts of each and every big moment since flirting with the idea he'll cash-in the briefcase.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/16/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The WWE has revealed that Logan Paul will be appearing on tonight’s show; however, they did not mention his new feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which has seen WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H step in this week.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Logan Paul returns after beating The Miz at SummerSlam
Social media and WWE superstar Logan Paul is bringing his unique brand to WWE SmackDown. Paul steps foot in a WWE ring on Friday for the first time since defeating The Miz at SummerSlam. The action kicks off inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California, at 8 p.m. ET. WWE is...
411mania.com
Various News: Important DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s Impact Wrestling is still listed as a rerun on cable and satellite guides, which could cause some DVR programs to not record it. The services with the issue include Dish Network, DirecTV, Verizon Fios and Comcast. – Here are highlights from last night’s AEW...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Damage CTRL's WWE SmackDown Status For This Week
After the tag team of IO SKY and Dakota Kai came out on top in their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on "WWE Raw" this week, it appears the dominant faction will be making their return to "WWE SmackDown." According to a report from PWInsider, Damage CTRL is scheduled to appear on the blue brand this Friday.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Spoiler On Ilja Dragunov's WWE NXT Status
WWE presented "NXT UK" as a brand from 2018 until 2022, with the company airing the final episode on September 1. While WWE released a majority of the "NXT UK" talent — such as Mark Andrews and Emilia McKenzie — Ilja Dragunov was not one of them. The former "NXT UK" Champion wrestled his first match for the company in April 2019 and remained with the brand throughout the rest of its existence. However, now that "NXT UK" is no more, there were questions of what the future would hold for Dragunov.
Yardbarker
Wrestling Weekly: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Ricky Steamboat's return
On a new Wrestling Weekly, Les Thatcher and I look at a highly-rated episode of AEW Dynamite, a preview of AEW Grand Slam Dynamite/Grand Slam, and what might be going down in WWE between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. We also discuss Johnny Gargano, and Ricky Steamboat's return to the...
Bleacher Report
6 WWE Storylines Worth Paying Attention to Right Now
Now would normally be a good time to check in on the biggest WWE storylines as things start to kick up a notch for winter landmarks like Survivor Series before the slow burn to another WrestleMania. But that's especially the case this year after WWE underwent major creative changes. Those...
PWMania
Thunder Rosa Pulled From AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City Match
Lucha Libre AAA has made a significant changes to Triplemania XXX: Mexico City. Originally, Taya Valkyrie was supposed to defend the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship against AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa at the show that will take place on October 15. However, Lucha Libre AAA has replaced Thunder Rosa.
