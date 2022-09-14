School Board Scheduled to Review Request That Would Honor Councilmember John J. Kennedy

Read full article on original website
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
pasadenanow.com
PUSD Board Approves Relocation of Rose City High School to Wilson Middle School Campus
The Pasadena School Board on Thursday unanimously approved relocating Rose City High School, currently located at 351 South Hudson Avenue, to the Wilson Middle School campus at 300 Madre Street in East Pasadena. Wilson was closed in 2020 in order for the District to save money amid revenue loss because...
pasadenanow.com
District 3 Applicant Clarifies Earlier Statements on Gay Marriage
A local pastor seeking a seat on the City Council on Thursday clarified earlier comments he made about gay marriage. Lucious Smith is seeking the District 3 seat left vacant by the death of John Kennedy. Smith, Brandon Lamar and Justin Jones have qualified for the seat which must be...
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: Costly ACES Contract a Bad Deal for Pasadena
On Tuesday, the Municipal Services Committee of Pasadena’s City Council voted to recommend a $427,000 contract for consulting services to assist in preparing a legally-required “Integrated Resource Plan.” Only Councilmember Jess Rivas dissented. The IRP serves as a “blueprint for Pasadena Water and Power to deliver reliable,...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood getting free office space for police department use
Inglewood Councilwoman Dionne Faulk sought larger office space for the police department to use for its community/beat center and commercial real estate firm Upside Crenshaw Holding, LLC answered the call. Upside operates the Crenshaw Imperial Plaza at 2930 W. Imperial Hwy where the property went through extensive upgrades and where...
pasadenanow.com
Marshall Fundamental Secondary School Students Recognized by College Board for National Recognition Programs
John Marshall Fundamental Secondary School students are being recognized by the College Board for National Recognition Programs, The National African American Recognition Program and the National Hispanic Recognition Program. The Award Academic honor students who are traditionally underrepresented. They have received eligibility based on PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10, or AP Exams....
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Public Library Adds Real-Time Homework Help Service
The Pasadena Public Library has launched a new digital resource called HelpNow, an online live tutoring and eLearning platform. Through HelpNow, live real-time homework assistance is available 24 hours a day by laptop, tablet, or phone from qualified tutors using state curriculum and standards. The program is funded by the State of California and administered by the California State Library.
pasadenanow.com
Johnny Buss Joins Playhouse Village Foundation Board of Directors
Playhouse Village Foundation announces that Johnny Buss has joined its Board of Directors. Known for his sports marketing savvy and founding and running multiple sports franchises including the Los Angeles Sparks and Lakers, Buss has put down roots in Pasadena’s Playhouse Village to realize his passion for live comedy and variety nightclubs as the new owner and operator of the legendary Ice House Comedy Club.
pasadenanow.com
Aveson Charter Schools: Learning Economics with Ms Patton
Building roads, trading, and establishing economies? Yep, learning econ through Settlers of Catan with Aveson’s Ms. Patton. Building logic for economic education in the early grades isn’t difficult. Economics is the study of making decisions given limited resources. Young children live in an economic world and bring some economic knowledge into the classroom. They learn early that they can’t have everything they want. They make choices every day, such as what to wear, what electronic game to play, what to eat, what television show to watch, how to spend their money, and what to do with their time.
pasadenanow.com
EF Academy Opens 16-acre Campus, Brings Unique Global Mission and Vision to Pasadena
After nearly five years of development and construction, Education First, which goes simply by EF, the world’s largest international education organization, is cutting the ribbon on EF Academy in Pasadena at 11 a.m. on Thursday. This unique private school will bring together more than 1,000 students from 75+ countries...
LA Council Committee Recommends Ending COVID Eviction Moratorium
In a contentious meeting Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council's Housing Committee voted to recommend ending pandemic-era eviction protections in February but did not approve recommendations made by the Los Angeles Housing Department.
pasadenanow.com
City Urged to Include Tiny Villages in Pasadena’s Homelessness Plan
The City was urged Wednesday to include the creation of a tiny home village in Pasadena’s Homelessness Plan to address a perceived lack of inadequate interim housing for local homeless. The Human Services Commission meeting Sept. 14 related to the development of the city’s Homelessness Plan, which will serve...
pasadenanow.com
Latino Heritage Parade and Festival Scheduled For Saturday, Oct. 1
Celebrate the 24th annual Pasadena Latino Heritage Parade and Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1st, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This event is sponsored by the City of Pasadena Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department and the Pasadena Latino Heritage Committee. The parade and festival have showcased Latino history and...
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: LASD says lawyer was fired on same day warrant was challenged
LOS ANGELES - The counsel to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor’s Office has reportedly terminated the sheriff's department's lawyer two days after a search warrant was served at the home of Supervisor Shelia Kuehl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: The Times is full of horse crap and Sheila Kuehl is guilty
I am divorcing Steve Lopez, from the Times, because he is absolutely full of crap and their other reporter Alene Tchekmedyian is no better. I miss the old days of earnest and honest journalism because the Steve Lopez I fell in love with, the one who discovered musical genius Nathaniel Ayers has gone bat s*** crazy in attacking Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s department’s search of Sheila Keuhl, Patti Giggans, their offices and Metro.
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood continues censoring public dissent
The Inglewood city council convened for its weekly city council meeting Sept. 13 where residents called in and spoke in person regarding the continued denial of residents into council chambers to attend public meetings. One by one residents called in demanding for council chambers to be reopened to the public,...
pasadenanow.com
Appetite for Remote Work Is Only Growing Stronger In Pasadena And Will Continue, Says Local Expert
Despite pandemic restrictions easing, remote working has remained popular and is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. While some companies have been reportedly paying less to employees who opt for remote working, this practice is a long way from catching on in Pasadena. Instead, high-skilled workers are benefitting from...
LBCC professor fired over alleged elbow incident during graduation ceremony
"Don’t sit in your small, small world and think this isn’t going to affect the college,” an LBCC professor, who supports the instructor, told the Board of Trustees. “It’s going to affect the college.” The post LBCC professor fired over alleged elbow incident during graduation ceremony appeared first on Long Beach Post.
pasadenanow.com
Ramona Convent Teacher Wins Shell Science Lab Regional Challenge
“Mrs. Aulikki Flagan, Science Teacher, is shown above working with senior Engineering students Miranda and Madison on a pinhole camera. Upon completion of the project, they’ll be able to take a photo and develop the print in the campus dark room.”. Twenty-seven science teachers across the United States, including...
kgi.edu
KGI Announces the Passing of Dean Minh Dang
With a heavy heart, Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) President Dr. Sheldon Schuster announced the passing of Assistant Dean for Experiential Education and Professor of Practice for Clinical Sciences, Minh Dang, on September 6, 2022. Dang served KGI well as the inaugural Assistant Dean for Experiential Education. She was hired by...
