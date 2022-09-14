School Board Scheduled to Review Request That Would Honor Councilmember John J. Kennedy

Building roads, trading, and establishing economies? Yep, learning econ through Settlers of Catan with Aveson’s Ms. Patton. Building logic for economic education in the early grades isn’t difficult. Economics is the study of making decisions given limited resources. Young children live in an economic world and bring some economic knowledge into the classroom. They learn early that they can’t have everything they want. They make choices every day, such as what to wear, what electronic game to play, what to eat, what television show to watch, how to spend their money, and what to do with their time.

ALTADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO