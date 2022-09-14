ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

downbeach.com

Ventnor man celebrates his 100th birthday, plus 1

VENTNOR – Friends were coming and going Saturday, Sept. 17 to wish Herman “Hy” Solof a happy birthday. Solof was celebrating 101 years on planet Earth. Ventnor Commissioner Tim Kriebel paid him a visit to wish him a happy birthday, and deliver a little gift – a coffee mug bearing the city’s redesigned logo.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

A festival that touches on history

More than 25 businesses on Main Street in the township will host the 50th annual fall festival and living history weekend on Oct. 8 and 9. “A lot of what we do is to educate people,” said event host Hazel Dilsa. “Every business on Main Street is participating in the festival. I invited everyone. I don’t leave anybody out. It’s a free community event to celebrate everything in a town I called home for 22 years.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
Glassboro, NJ
Education
City
Glassboro, NJ
City
Linden, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

As local institutions go out of business, ask yourself an important question

A couple of weeks ago, Gaspare’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed abruptly after 45 years in business. Then, like a machine gun blast to local food lovers, three Ocean City institutions called it quits: Voltaco’s Italian Foods – which had one of my favorite cheesesteaks – announced it will close Oct. 9 after its 69th season, then Wards Pastry – my go-to donut shop for the best donuts this side of the planet – said it’s time to stop making the donuts on Sept. 18 after 98 years, followed by OC Surf Cafe – my favorite breakfast spot in South Jersey – announced it will also close Sept. 18 after 10 years.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Contaminated water study in NJ town needs more volunteers

PAULSBORO — The true reach and impact of drinking-water contamination from years ago in this Gloucester County borough remains unknown. To get a better picture of the potential health effects, researchers still need hundreds of individuals from the area to volunteer to be part of a blood study that's been running since last fall.
PAULSBORO, NJ
thesunpapers.com

‘We have to try everything’

For the third time this year, police and township officials from Mantua, Harrison and Wenonah held a private roundtable discussion about improving the safety of schools in the area. The session late last month followed record school shootings in the 2021-’22 academic year, including the murder of 19 students and...
WENONAH, NJ
billypenn.com

Philly musicians threw a hardcore punk concert at a Sonic Drive-In in South Jersey

In a fast food parking lot in the South Jersey suburbs, a Philly music collective pulled together about 300 punk rockers for a concert they won’t soon forget. The Sonic Drive-In in Hainesport, Burlington County — about 45 minutes from Philadelphia — served as the venue for five hardcore bands who fueled a parking lot mosh pit with their fight riffs, breakdowns, and screamed vocals, as a barrage of firecrackers helped set the mood.
HAINESPORT, NJ
CBS Philly

British shop in Haddonfield becomes place of mourning after Queen Elizabeth II's passing

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – The English Gardener Gift Shop in Haddonfield is known for celebration. It is a place for happy Christmas throughout the summer and it's an all-year-round display of cheer for Great Britain. But recently, since the Queen's passing, it's become more of a place of comfort says owner Gary Coleman. "It was very moving," Coleman said "I happened to be home to watch the procession through Edinborough. And all her children walking behind the casket, my inner Brit came out."Coleman says neighbors are coming from everywhere, not just for Queen Elizabeth II merchandise, but also to pay homage – the best way they can from here."We've had people lay flowers out front, I put some of the flags out. It's a good feeling coming to work every day because I feel like I'm helping people out with their emotions," Coleman said.Coleman also says that, with most of the memorabilia gone, customers are gravitating towards British food, particularly breakfast food."They're buying this stuff to kind of celebrate and honor the Queen and sit there and have a viewing party," Coleman said.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
phillygrub.blog

Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years

Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrnjradio.com

Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Medical Examiner Seeking Public’s Help Finding Next of Kin

The following deceased individuals remain unclaimed at the Gloucester/Camden/Salem County Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone that is a relative or knows of a relative of these individuals is asked to call the Medical Examiner’s Office at (856)218-4190. The deceased individuals are:. Albo Albini. Edward Biggs. Miriam Branch. Gary Dodson.
CAMDEN, NJ
PhillyBite

The Most Romantic Places For A Date In Philadelphia

- Where do you usually hang out to flirt with potential dates if you're single in Philly? Uptown clubs such as Concourse? Singles bars like the Dolphin Tavern?. Here's a better suggestion – sign up for a Philadelphia dating outlet. The city is a cultural melting pot and has long been popular with singles who are into black hookups. These online services for black singles make it super-easy to track down your ideal partner. Algorithms will pinpoint individuals with the most in common. You'll quickly initiate online chats about the ideal places to meet for a hot date in Philly! With that in mind, how about a suggestion of the five most romantic spots for a date?
PHILADELPHIA, PA

