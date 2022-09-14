Read full article on original website
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.Fatim HemrajBridgeton, NJ
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
2 men banned from Rowan University campus after racial slur on Black student’s door
From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here. Two South Jersey men have been charged in connection with a racial slur written on the door of a Black Rowan University student’s dorm room.
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
Ventnor man celebrates his 100th birthday, plus 1
VENTNOR – Friends were coming and going Saturday, Sept. 17 to wish Herman “Hy” Solof a happy birthday. Solof was celebrating 101 years on planet Earth. Ventnor Commissioner Tim Kriebel paid him a visit to wish him a happy birthday, and deliver a little gift – a coffee mug bearing the city’s redesigned logo.
A festival that touches on history
More than 25 businesses on Main Street in the township will host the 50th annual fall festival and living history weekend on Oct. 8 and 9. “A lot of what we do is to educate people,” said event host Hazel Dilsa. “Every business on Main Street is participating in the festival. I invited everyone. I don’t leave anybody out. It’s a free community event to celebrate everything in a town I called home for 22 years.
Racial slur found at Rowan University dorm in Glassboro, NJ
Campus police at Rowan University are investigating after a racial slur was found on the door to a dorm room on campus. A female Black student found the slur scrawled on entry to her room at Holly Pointe Commons on Saturday. It was written on a decoration she had placed on her door.
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
A Karen Strikes Back at Galloway Township NJ Facebook Group
The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
As local institutions go out of business, ask yourself an important question
A couple of weeks ago, Gaspare’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed abruptly after 45 years in business. Then, like a machine gun blast to local food lovers, three Ocean City institutions called it quits: Voltaco’s Italian Foods – which had one of my favorite cheesesteaks – announced it will close Oct. 9 after its 69th season, then Wards Pastry – my go-to donut shop for the best donuts this side of the planet – said it’s time to stop making the donuts on Sept. 18 after 98 years, followed by OC Surf Cafe – my favorite breakfast spot in South Jersey – announced it will also close Sept. 18 after 10 years.
Ocean City therapist used patients’ credit cards for psychic readings
An Ocean City therapist who used dozens of clients’ credit cards to pay for thousands in psychic readings was admitted into pretrial intervention last month, BreakingAC has learned. Ashley Crooks, 32, was charged with theft by deception and unlawful use of credit cards after racking up $40,000 in charges...
Contaminated water study in NJ town needs more volunteers
PAULSBORO — The true reach and impact of drinking-water contamination from years ago in this Gloucester County borough remains unknown. To get a better picture of the potential health effects, researchers still need hundreds of individuals from the area to volunteer to be part of a blood study that's been running since last fall.
‘We have to try everything’
For the third time this year, police and township officials from Mantua, Harrison and Wenonah held a private roundtable discussion about improving the safety of schools in the area. The session late last month followed record school shootings in the 2021-’22 academic year, including the murder of 19 students and...
Child Psychologist Sues WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton And Host Bill Spadea For Defamation
A psychologist who has served as a guest expert on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has filed a defamation suit against TOWNSQUARE, the station, and morning host BILL SPADEA. The BERGEN RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM reports that child psychologist STEVEN TOBIAS of the CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT, who has...
Visitor Charged After Racial Slur Found Written in Rowan University Dorm
In a letter to students on Thursday, Rowan University announced it had identified the person who wrote a racial slur on a freshman’s dormitory room door last weekend, and the male has been charged. Rowan President Dr. Ali Houshmand said security cameras helped identify two people who were visiting...
Philly musicians threw a hardcore punk concert at a Sonic Drive-In in South Jersey
In a fast food parking lot in the South Jersey suburbs, a Philly music collective pulled together about 300 punk rockers for a concert they won’t soon forget. The Sonic Drive-In in Hainesport, Burlington County — about 45 minutes from Philadelphia — served as the venue for five hardcore bands who fueled a parking lot mosh pit with their fight riffs, breakdowns, and screamed vocals, as a barrage of firecrackers helped set the mood.
British shop in Haddonfield becomes place of mourning after Queen Elizabeth II's passing
HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – The English Gardener Gift Shop in Haddonfield is known for celebration. It is a place for happy Christmas throughout the summer and it's an all-year-round display of cheer for Great Britain. But recently, since the Queen's passing, it's become more of a place of comfort says owner Gary Coleman. "It was very moving," Coleman said "I happened to be home to watch the procession through Edinborough. And all her children walking behind the casket, my inner Brit came out."Coleman says neighbors are coming from everywhere, not just for Queen Elizabeth II merchandise, but also to pay homage – the best way they can from here."We've had people lay flowers out front, I put some of the flags out. It's a good feeling coming to work every day because I feel like I'm helping people out with their emotions," Coleman said.Coleman also says that, with most of the memorabilia gone, customers are gravitating towards British food, particularly breakfast food."They're buying this stuff to kind of celebrate and honor the Queen and sit there and have a viewing party," Coleman said.
Our Funny Hero is Back, Talking Sea Isle City This Time
In an earlier story, we highlighted a funny guy who imitated people who visit Avalon, New Jersey. Now our hero is back, talking the talk of people who visit Sea Isle City. What do you think? Did he do right by Sea Isle peeps?. 36 Restaurants to visit in Sea...
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
Medical Examiner Seeking Public’s Help Finding Next of Kin
The following deceased individuals remain unclaimed at the Gloucester/Camden/Salem County Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone that is a relative or knows of a relative of these individuals is asked to call the Medical Examiner’s Office at (856)218-4190. The deceased individuals are:. Albo Albini. Edward Biggs. Miriam Branch. Gary Dodson.
The Most Romantic Places For A Date In Philadelphia
- Where do you usually hang out to flirt with potential dates if you're single in Philly? Uptown clubs such as Concourse? Singles bars like the Dolphin Tavern?. Here's a better suggestion – sign up for a Philadelphia dating outlet. The city is a cultural melting pot and has long been popular with singles who are into black hookups. These online services for black singles make it super-easy to track down your ideal partner. Algorithms will pinpoint individuals with the most in common. You'll quickly initiate online chats about the ideal places to meet for a hot date in Philly! With that in mind, how about a suggestion of the five most romantic spots for a date?
Comments / 1