HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – The English Gardener Gift Shop in Haddonfield is known for celebration. It is a place for happy Christmas throughout the summer and it's an all-year-round display of cheer for Great Britain. But recently, since the Queen's passing, it's become more of a place of comfort says owner Gary Coleman. "It was very moving," Coleman said "I happened to be home to watch the procession through Edinborough. And all her children walking behind the casket, my inner Brit came out."Coleman says neighbors are coming from everywhere, not just for Queen Elizabeth II merchandise, but also to pay homage – the best way they can from here."We've had people lay flowers out front, I put some of the flags out. It's a good feeling coming to work every day because I feel like I'm helping people out with their emotions," Coleman said.Coleman also says that, with most of the memorabilia gone, customers are gravitating towards British food, particularly breakfast food."They're buying this stuff to kind of celebrate and honor the Queen and sit there and have a viewing party," Coleman said.

HADDONFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO